The most uncomfortable feeling is when you’re sitting in a lecture and have to cough or sneeze, but you’re trying your best to hold it in.

Although it feels great to be back in person, it doesn’t feel too good when you have to drag yourself out of bed when you’re not feeling your best.

Between the coronavirus and the “Penn State plague,” it’s hard to tell what sickness students are infected with each week. With that, it should be required for all professors to still utilize Zoom.

I know there are a handful of students who would take advantage of this because it’s an excuse to stay home — but what about the students who are actually sick?

I was talking to a friend of mine who recently just recovered from the coronavirus, and he expressed how he had no way of keeping up with assignments because most of his professors didn’t use Zoom.

He would email them back and forth, but to no avail, as it’s hard to understand two weeks worth of material through an email.

He felt defeated, and I know he’s not the only person who’s dealing with this dilemma.

As much as we want things to be back to normal, we have to accept that normalcy will take time with people still being affected by the virus.

Professors encourage us to stay home if we’re feeling sick, but if we stay home every time we have a cough, sore throat or congestion, we’ll miss days worth of assignments.

Missing a few days in college is like missing two weeks of high school. Almost no one wants to have to play catch up, so we end up going to classes while sick.

If we all go to campus with the common cold or flu in fear of missing too many classes, how will this wave of illnesses ever come to an end? I know how it can end: by continuing to utilize the resources we’ve had for the past year or so.

It’s not fair to students who don’t feel comfortable coming on campus while they’re ill or don’t want to sit in a lecture while their peers are coughing and sneezing. It’s also not fair to the professors who have to go back home to their families.

We’ve all learned how to use Zoom, so it should work as an asset to accommodate students and teachers who want to ensure their safety, as well as the wellbeing of those around them.