At one time or another, someone has probably told you to savor the little things in life and not take them for granted. Things happen every day that are part of your routine, and the monotony of it all can make it seem insignificant.

The challenge shouldn't be just to respect the little things in life but make them fun.

The monotony of your routine is probably not something you’re doing completely alone. If you make it a point to engage with others and spice up the routine by having a conversation, you might find it to be a better day.

It’s all about straying from the routine as much as possible. Make every day memorable, so when you’re about to sleep, you have something to look back on and smile at.

I do this every day — or at least try to. Between working and classes, I go into the day trying to have the best possible attitude. I don’t always succeed, but that motivates me to try harder the next day.

For students, all we have is a routine for five straight days. In order to get out of a rut, said routine has to be broken.

When you’re sitting in that 400-level engineering or finance class — take a second before class to be thankful for where you are. Surely some things have worked against you getting to this point.

The point is that your 8 a.m. class isn’t just a rough morning but an accomplishment. That club meeting at 7 p.m. isn’t just something to get through, rather something to look forward to. Your shift at work isn’t just a way to make money but a way to gain new experiences and engage with a range of demographics you’ve never been fortunate enough to meet.

Changing the mindset from “I have to get through this,” and “I wish this would end” to “What’s next?” has had a profound impact on me.

This might be harder for some people than others, but working to achieve this mindset is worth it. With it, it’s easy to take each day at a time and not stress about what has happened or what will.

For every rock life throws, catch it and smile. It sounds corny, I know, but it works.