According to “Apology,” Socrates makes the iconic assertion that “the unexamined life is not worth living.”

As Plato recounts in his famous dialogue of Socrates’ trial, when facing his execution for questioning political and cultural powers in Athens, Socrates’ argument for the essentialism of questioning in our lives has become a foundation of education and inspired many to rethink what is readily accepted in their worlds. It’s carved into the central atrium of the Sparks Building here at Penn State.

Socrates’ aphorism remains as precinct in 2022 as in 399 B.C.

In the wake of a global pandemic exposing deep gash of inequality in our country — the continued oppression of people of color and sustained attack on the institution of democracy itself from a media ecosystem intentionally feeding misinformation to bills aimed to suppress votes of U.S. citizens to a terrorist mob attacking the Capitol — it’s easy for us to recede into the vast ocean of apathy.

The crisis we have all lived through for the past couple of years can cause one’s soul to be filled with nihilism. I have often found myself screaming into the abyss, wondering what’s wrong with the world and wailing at my inability to change it.

However, the celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday this past Monday gives us the chance to reflect on his life, works and words which helps to illuminate our current moment in history.

In his prophetic and insightful “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” he addresses those who critique the civil rights movement for being too radical, too direct, too confrontational. For asking all of the wrong questions. King responds to critics referring to Socrates’ views of tension.

“Just as Socrates felt that it was necessary to create a tension in the mind so that individuals could rise from the bondage of myths and half truths to the unfettered realm of creative analysis and objective appraisal,” King wrote, “so must we see the need for nonviolent gadflies to create the kind of tension in society that will help men rise from the dark depths of prejudice and racism to the majestic heights of understanding and brotherhood.”

This “tension” King is talking about, the tension of one’s heart and mind, is essential to what it means to be human. The white moderate who King addresses in this letter wants to avoid this tension at all costs.

Nonviolent demonstration is more threatening than segregation to them because it reveals the complicity of their unexamined lives in great evil. They want to retreat into their positions and roles without ever questioning what’s going on in the world.

They don’t want to ask any questions.

A life of question-asking is not merely an intellectual exercise but a journey of moral imperatives demonstrating our responsibility to others and malicious cracks in the structures that imprison all of us.

We’re currently living in a moment that attacks curiosity. There are innumerous instances all around us where we tolerate inhumanity because it’s the norm, where we refuse to ask questions lest we suffer, where we avoid the tension.

One only needs to look at the discourse surrounding “critical race theory'' to watch this unfold. CRT, which is a specific academic framework or set of ideas, has become a nebulous catch-all term for any discussion of race in education within our contemporary sociopolitical dialogues.

The murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans sparked a national examination of systemic racism in America. Individuals and institutions worked to create a more just and equitable world for all.

Yet, there was backlash to progress, as some couldn’t deal with tension and examine their lives. CRT became the cudgel to attack discussions of racism. Many states have passed bills banning CRT with no clear definition of what qualifies as critical race theory.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin promised to ban CRT in public schools if elected and then became governor in Virginia. The laws have already had a profound effect on education: see Frederick Douglass’ autobiography removed from the required reading of Oklahoma.

These laws banning CRT and hysteria decrying it as its own form are blatantly bad faith. There is no tangible evidence of CRT being taught in any public school, but the purpose of these laws is to scare white moderates into voting for certain politicians.

The most common critique of CRT is that it makes white people uncomfortable. CRT is simply the label for the tension that has been displayed through naked oppression we are all witnessing.

The instinct to avoid this tension is fundamentally anti-educational. Education should be challenging your preconceived notions, and that puts all of us in a dangerous position.

As the fiery abolitionist in Douglass cryed in his iconic speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” which school children in Oklahoma may never have the opportunity to read and learn from, “America is false to the past, false to the present, and solemnly binds herself to be false to the future.”

The purpose of school is not to pass tests but instead transform us into better people. When a student is taught a lesson about MLK in school, it should cause them to think about how just the world they live in is and change the way they view the kid in class who looks different or sounds different or is separated from the others.

That’s what MLK would have wanted. Compassion comes from an understanding of the ways we impact others that “[w]e are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny,” as King wrote.

Get uncomfortable. It’s time to ask big questions, the ones that fill us with constructive tension — not apathetic nihilism. If the injustice that surrounds all us, the pain and despair it causes, doesn’t bother you, doesn’t make you angry, then there is something wrong.

Thirty percent of students at the University Park campus have reported being food insecure. It’s time to ask why and what we can do to stop it.

Over 33% of women and almost 10% men who were undergraduates at Penn State in 2018 reported they were victims of either nonconsensual sexual contact or sexual assualt. It’s time to ask why and what we can do to stop it.

2020 had the highest rate of hate crimes in the US since 2008. It’s time to ask why and what we can do to stop it.

Radical chaplain and peace activist, William Sloan Coffin Jr., writes in his essay, “The Politics of Compassion,” “Socrates had it wrong; it is not the unexamined but finally the uncommitted life that is not worth living.”

Coffin is right, but perhaps he has misunderstood Socrates because our questions aren’t dead things. They’re living things that impact the way we live our lives. Asking questions is the first step in living a committed life — a life of radical compassion and of serving others.

The tension so many of us want to avoid isn’t a bad thing, it’s what allows us to pull the evil, the power and the apathy from our hearts in order to transform ourselves so that we may transform the world.

Ask the question that has been running in your brain and pulling on your heart — you then will determine the path of your soul.