Think “Hunger Games,” but instead of competing for survival, we’re all competing for a livable salary.

Maybe it’s not as dramatic as I’m making it out to be. Job fairs are fun, right? But when there are around 400 students and over 70 companies attending, the odds aren’t super in our favor for job placement.

I attended the “Success in the City” job fair in New York City this past Friday, and I thought it went really well. There were outlet plugs on our bus (a necessity more than a want at this day in time); I had a good lunch, and I think I had great conversations with a couple of recruiters and associates.

The key word here is “thought.”

How do I know the recruiter from the company isn’t just being nice to me?

At lunch, I was one of six students with four recruiters sitting at a table, which was a natural way to ease into the conversation and to make a connection with a recruiter. Not to mention, it was a great warm-up for the actual job fair.

The age-old quote, “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know,” still reigns true.

As lunch started winding down, the recruiters and my fellow public relations students started to mingle when I realized some of them already knew the public relations associates attending lunch.

That’s when the light bulb went off in my head. We’re all competing for the same jobs.

We all look the same: black slacks, black blazer and, for the girls, the famous Longchamp bag (myself included).

We all sound the same and ask the same questions.

We all talk about similar internship experiences.

Raise three fingers and volunteer as tribute if you’d like to know how to avoid being a negative nelly about competition between classmates.

I recently received advice from someone already in the job field: “Don’t sell yourself short. The right opportunity will come.”

Those words made me take a step away from my stress surrounding getting a job. As much as we may look the same and sound the same, the reality is that we’re one of a kind.

We have different strengths and weaknesses, ways of working and communicating, and personalities.

Most importantly, we’re all on different paths and timelines.

The right opportunity at the right time will cherish those different strengths, weaknesses, ways of working and personalities.

My advice? Do some research into the companies prior to attending the job fair, and have your elevator pitch in your mind. These things will make you stand out in a snowstorm of black blazers and resumes.

Stand up straight; put your shoulders back, and hold your head high. At your next job fair, walk up to the recruiters and shake their hand with confidence because you are one of a kind.