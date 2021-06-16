Ever since Penn State announced last semester that the Chick-fil-A in the HUB-Robeson Center will be replaced with Slim Chickens, there has been an onslaught of backlash from Penn State students and alumni alike.

Before this news came out, I had never heard of Slim Chickens. So I decided to do a little research: What is Slim Chickens, what does the company stand for and why are Penn State students so upset about it?

First, let’s start with a little background with Chick-fil-A, a restaurant that hardly needs any introduction. It’s famous for its chicken sandwiches, its Southern hospitality and of course, its rejection of the LGBTQ community.

To many, Chick-fil-A is almost synonymous with homophobia, especially after CEO Dan Cathy came out in opposition of same-sex marriage back in 2012 and continues to donate to known anti-LGBTQ groups like the Salvation Army or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

On the other hand, after nearly three hours of digging, I was unable to find any evidence online of Slim Chickens supporting these so-called “traditional family values.”

Even better is that Slim Chickens does not donate to hateful organizations, either. Instead, it appears Slim Chickens’ philanthropy focuses on donating food or money to small charities near its franchise locations.

If the CEO of Slim Chickens is a homophobe, he hasn’t publicly stated it since the chain first opened its doors back in 2003, and his company doesn’t donate to these organizations. While it would be nice if the company publicly came out as an LGBTQ ally, this is vastly preferable to Chick-fil-A’s practices.

A non-homophobic company replacing Chick-fil-A is good enough news, but the more research I did on Slim Chickens, the more good news I found. For example, the restaurant happily caters to certain dietary restrictions, such as the Halal diet.

Slim Chickens has over 100 locations worldwide and recently expanded to Kuwait and the United Kingdom, two countries with large Muslim populations. The company confirmed all chicken served in these locations is certified Halal.

In the United States, Slim Chickens franchises are mostly located in the deep South, an overwhelmingly Christian region. So unfortunately, food served at Slim Chickens’ U.S. locations is not certified Halal... yet.

With its plans to expand to more diverse locations across the U.S. and a proven eagerness to cater to special diets elsewhere, it is highly likely Slim Chickens will begin to offer Halal options at its U.S. locations in the near future.

This would be wonderful news for Penn State students and faculty following a Halal diet, as they would have a wider variety of Halal food offered on campus.

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A has never served Halal food at any of its locations across the U.S., Canada or the U.K. — and it doesn’t look like it ever has any plans to do so.

What’s more is that Slim Chickens is also more accessible than Chick-fil-A for people with life-threatening nut allergies.

The majority of fast food giants fry in vegetable oil to be allergen-friendly, yet Chick-fil-A still fries in peanut oil. While the Food and Drug Administration reassures that peanut oil is “generally safe” for those with allergies to consume, most people with serious peanut or tree nut allergies avoid Chick-fil-A anyway.

Meanwhile, Slim Chickens fries its food in soybean oil, which is safe for anyone with a peanut or tree nut allergy to consume.

Slim Chickens has admirable charity practices, allergen-friendly food and the possibility of options for people following Halal diets. What isn’t there to love?

A change in the status quo, most likely. Some people are just too afraid of positive change.

That being said, I will never criticize any one individual for eating at Chick-fil-A. One more person eating there is a mere drop in the bucket of the millions of people who contribute to Chick-fil-A’s profits. Likewise, one person boycotting Chick-fil-A will not prevent its annual donations to hateful charities.

I know it’s difficult to cut huge corporations with shady practices, such as Amazon or Nestle, out of your life entirely. As much as I try to avoid Nestle products, it’s sometimes the only option for a drink at a restaurant or from a vending machine.

One restaurant, however, is easy enough to cut out of your life. If you’re interested in socially conscious consumption, avoiding food from Chick-fil-A is a great place to start.

“But, Victoria, I like their food,” you say.

I understand completely. I have to admit that as much as I dislike Chick-fil-A’s business practices, it does make a good product. After all, there’s a reason Chick-fil-A is so popular. The chicken is crispy but not dry, and I always did enjoy waffle fries.

So if you find yourself unable to part with Chick-fil-A’s food, check out some copycat recipes online. Not only will you no longer be supporting a company rooted in hate, but it will also be cheaper, healthier and more fun to cook yourself.

As an avid cook, I found this one to be most true to the original chicken sandwich Chick-fil-A is known for.

And if despite everything you still choose to eat at Chick-fil-A, do your part to be an ally in other parts of your life. Sign petitions, donate to charities and shop at LGBTQ-owned businesses. Call out your homophobic or transphobic friends and family, and educate yourself about these issues.

What’s truly sad about this whole issue is that although Chick-fil-A is well-known for its hateful practices, the restaurant still has a stronghold on Penn State students — an otherwise rather progressive demographic.

I caught wind that some students, bitter about the loss of the Chick-fil-A in the HUB, will be boycotting Slim Chickens in an act of protest.

And so, in light of this, I propose a new movement: The Slim Chickens Boycott-Boycott, in which we will boycott the boycott of Slim Chickens by eating there as much as humanly possible.

Benefits of participating in the Slim Chickens Boycott-Boycott include learning more about conscious consumption and of course, eating plenty of fried chicken.