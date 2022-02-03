We all need our basic needs fulfilled.

Food, water, oxygen, shelter, cash money — these things are the fabric of human life. Without any of them, we couldn’t survive for long.

This is why housing is so important. But when does a shelter become more than just a means of survival? When does housing become home-ing?

Over the past three years, I’ve had the solemn honor and privilege of living on campus here at Penn State. On-campus housing has gone from where I live to where I live (Editor’s Note: I don’t know what this means). Thus, it’s time now that I reflect on what once was and what might still be by taking a trip down the on-campus living memory lane.

My freshman year I lived in Pollock Halls, named after the fifth cardinal direction. Now, many like to bash Pollock for whatever reason, but that’s alright — Pollock’s got spunk, and we like being the underdogs.

You haven’t had the real Penn State experience until you’ve had all of the furniture stolen in your floor’s study room or had a few dozen raw hot dogs poured down your staircase and left there for several weeks.

Yes, Pollock dorms may be built like a prison from the 1960s with narrow hallways and a ceiling height of 6 feet, but you’ll feel closer to your roommates when showering next to each other in stalls that barely reach your shoulder.

Sophomore year I lived in Atherton Hall, where many Schreyer Honors College students are housed. I got to see how the 1% lives.

Atherton is technically part of South — but not really. Atherton is historic and has several computer labs, study areas, noise-canceling instrument practice rooms, Hadron Particle Colliders, saunas, juice bars, a Colombian white-faced capuchin monkey enclosure and whatever else Schreyehards desire.

Honestly, living in Atherton is kind of like living in Hogwarts but with less magic and more playing classical music on the grand piano at 3 a.m.

I managed to live up to the prestige of Atherton by accidentally locking myself in my bathroom for several hours until I, and several others, managed to break the doorknob off. I also nearly knocked myself unconscious on my dorm bed post, which required me to go to the emergency room.

Overall though, I would recommend Atherton if you like having to swipe your ID card five times to get to your room and enjoy walking 10 minutes to eat anywhere.

I currently live in West Halls, which is convenient for waking up at 8:55 a.m. to make my 9 a.m. class at Willard. I like West other than the fact that it’s a several day journey to go anywhere on the east side of campus.

Although I’ve never lived in North or East Halls, I can still make judgments about them anyway. I don’t think North is real, since I’ve never met anyone who lives there, and I’m against the renovation at East because freshmen deserve to suffer like I did.

Penn State housing’s motto is, “Find yourself, here on campus!” or some other cheesy meaningless phrase.

I’m not sure if I’ve found myself here on campus, but what I have found is a home.