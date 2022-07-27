There are few things more universally beautiful than a sunrise.

This incredibly simple and brutally common act of the night turning to day is the ultimate source of awe.

It’s a moment that’s transfixed and arrested the human soul for eternity and an act deemed so vital that it’s God’s opening feat in Genesis.

The world comes to life with the turn of day. As the sun’s rays shoot out over the land, color and vitality fill a featureless and motionless horizon.

A sunrise is where the dream of the day is woken to the reality of the morning.

Sunrises have become the subjects or the backdrops of my greatest adventures in recent years. I’ll wake up at 5 in the morning, stay up all night or camp out on mountain tops to see the rise.

And the process of chasing after sunrises has informed a heightened attitude toward living more fully. In my own life, sunrise chasing has brought an awareness to several key virtues.

The first of those virtues is risk-taking.

I’ve jumped off of bridges into rivers, paddled kayaks off of waterfalls, scuba dived 100 feet under the sea, shimmied on my stomach through shoulder-width caves and more.

Adventure sports are almost always fun. When I go scuba diving, there’s a guarantee that I’m going to enjoy myself — it’s scuba diving.

Of all of the adventures I’ve gone on, waking up for sunrises has been consistently one of the riskier things I do.

When it comes to sunrises, the sunrise will happen, but whether it’ll be visible is an entirely different question.

I’ve woken up for a sunrise and gotten rained on. I’ve hiked to the top of mountains only to be swallowed up by a cloud. I’ve driven out to a new sunrise spot, and trees were in the way.

A sunrise isn’t a guaranteed success — there’s always the risk it won’t pan out.

With that being said, it takes courage to get up at 5 in the morning to chase after a sunrise that might not happen. It’s even harder to convince other people to join you on that quest.

Sunrises teach us to shoot our shot anyway. Even when things might not work out, it’s good to take a chance rather than to live in the void of “What if?”

When there’s a chance for something incredible and beautiful to happen, it’s worth going out of our way and waking up a little early.

The second virtue of a sunrise is integrity.

We may not see it, but the sun always rises. The nature of a sunrise is consistency, and it’s a perfect and natural embodiment of integrity.

Sunrises are obviously hard to wake up for. My friends and I have agreed to wake up for sunrise dozens of times, but a good number of those planned outings never came to fruition because we overslept our alarms.

Regretfully, I’ve also been the only person to not show up.

Integrity is often used to describe a person’s character and ability to do the right thing in any and every circumstance.

At the heart of integrity is simply the act of “showing up.”

Sunrises demand that we show up for one another, but in my experience, it truly requires us to show up for ourselves.

Waking up and jumping in the car forces us to deny the allure of a comfortable bed and the lust for more hours of sleep.

Waking up for sunrises is an act of self-denial and will power. It’s choosing discomfort for the sake of adventure and awe.

Sunrises are the perfect symbol of integrity, and it calls us to rise in the small moments when we’d rather stay asleep.

The third virtue of a sunrise is presence.

On the surface, watching a sunrise is usually a quiet and meditative experience, but this isn’t always the case.

I had a friend once who told me a story about the first time he saw the Grand Canyon.

He camped out on the rim in the middle of the night when he couldn't see anything. The next morning, he woke up to the light creeping over the vast expanse.

He said he started to dance.

The sight of the Grand Canyon at sunrise filled him with an overwhelming, tearful joy that made him run about and yell like a crazy person. (This friend is also a bit of a crazy person.)

Most sunrises aren’t dance parties, but all sunrises force us to be present to ourselves in some way. They make us think and reflect. The sight of the day forces us to come awake to the happenings of our hearts.

Sometimes those “happenings” are enthusiastic and wild moments of reflections, while many others are solemn private moments best savored in the quiet brilliance of the dawn.

Sunrise forces us to come in contact with something we don’t understand and infrequently try to comprehend.

While nothing can remain in the darkness of night as the sun rises, nothing in the deepest corners of our hearts can remain unnoticed as our minds come to full and reckoning presence.

Everything is worth putting to question and not in a cynical or hateful way. But all things (emotions, thoughts, glories and miseries) must be held to greater and more examined depth.

I often find myself questioning the very sight I’m beholding: Why is a sunrise beautiful? Is a sunrise beautiful?

Those aren’t questions we can answer by looking at something else, and in the heart of a 20-year-old, these aren’t questions I can answer with great certainty or eloquence.

More importantly, these aren’t questions I have the time or presence of heart to attempt to answer on just any day or standing in just any light.

But those raging colors set my mind ablaze and fill my chest with the wonder only natural grandeur can bring, and while my mind may wander, I can’t be anywhere else but where my feet are in those brief moments of sunrise.

We’re forced to be present to something beautiful, something that happens every single day and often goes unnoticed.

This spirit of presence awakens us to a whole world of goodness that passes us by.

All around us there’s infinite potential for something good or beautiful to happen if I’m willing to show up and be present to it.

So sunrise brings me adventure, challenges me with integrity and wraps me in presence.

And while I most often fail to do so, I attempt to carry these things with me wherever I go.

In everyday life, I try to embrace the virtues of adventure, integrity and presence, and the best way of doing so — in my experience — is to practice them with the small things.

I try to be present every day by noticing the world around me. I try to give attention to all of the things and people I often take for granted. I try to thank people anytime they do the smallest or most insignificant bit of service for me.

When I see something and compliment it in my mind, I try to speak the little goodness in my heart back out into the world in hopes that by practicing gratitude, I will grow evermore grateful.

But I struggle most with the second virtue — integrity.

The harder I try, the more I discover how inconsistent I can be. No one has the integrity of the sunrise; no one is on all of the time, but that doesn’t mean attempting to be good and failing isn’t worth our time.

Because the risk of failure is what makes it all an adventure.

If there were no chance of it not working out, I wouldn’t chase after sunrises for the sake of adventure.

And being good to one’s neighbor is the greatest adventure that all people have been called to. As the sun rises every day in service to the world, I know I’m called to rise up in servitude every day in small ways as well as the big ones.

There’s always the risk that kindness will be misread, misconstrued, misunderstood, but that’s what gives success its thrill like the light shattering the darkness.

So long as sunrises are deemed beautiful, may selfless love be deemed a worthy pursuit in life, and so long as something so common as the night turning to day be seen as special, may lives lived in insignificant kindness and beautiful humility be remembered as the greatest adventures we will ever know.