The Fourth of July was last weekend. It is probably my least favorite holiday.

The holiday is the day the Founding Fathers issued the Declaration of Independence in 1776, but the U.S. was not actually free yet. And, the name of the U.S. was not adopted until later in the year.

While I understand the reason for celebrating our country’s independence, the holiday is way too overhyped. People are so extravagant about it — it’s kinda crazy.

Like many holidays, this one in particular is way too commercialized. Way too many sales and products are put out just for the Fourth of July unnecessarily.

I usually don't even go to Fourth of July picnics. Often, I enjoy the food, and that’s about the only thing.

That can happen with a lot of holidays, but this holiday in particular I think isn’t deserving of all the hype — even if the country is celebrating its independence. It’s just another excuse to celebrate something and have a day off.

Fireworks are probably my least favorite thing about the holiday. They may be pretty, but they are scary. I feel so bad for animals and veterans on this holiday as well because of the fireworks. A lot of pets are afraid of the sound of fireworks, so it’s unnecessary to have many firework displays happening at once.

Many veterans might have PTSD and be triggered by the fireworks as well, which is a little disrespectful to the people who have protected us — especially on a holiday meant to celebrate our freedom.

We can’t celebrate a country where we pride ourselves on being the “land of the free” when many people still do not have rights.

Transgender Americans and LGBTQ people still do not have the same rights as the cisgender, heterosexual majority in this country. The same can be said for people of color.

White people do not realize the privileges they have in this country, and a holiday where we pride ourselves on freedom is not worth celebrating when discrimination still exists.

Why say the United States is a “melting pot” when all people still do not have equal rights and hate is still prevalent?

That’s why I find it quite ignorant to still celebrate this holiday. I’m so glad I have the freedom to speak my opinion in this country and to be free, but why celebrate this holiday when many people are still not free to be themselves?

I don’t want to sound like I hate this country because I dislike the Fourth of July. I just recognize the problems with the holiday.