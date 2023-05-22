The easiest change of my life | Column

When I wake up in the mornings, I always step onto the terrace to take in the view.

In the background are huge mountains and luscious trees. Right below me is an array of colorful rooftops and the buzz of locals in the street.

The view never gets old.

Ronda, Spain, is popular among tourists, especially in the summer, yet it still manages to maintain that small town feel.

I call it a Goldilocks town: It’s not too busy, and it’s not too remote. It’s small, but there’s plenty of things to do. The weather isn’t too hot nor too cold. Everything is just right.

To me, the town is perfect, and sometimes it doesn’t feel real.

It feels like a dream because this has been one of the happiest times of my life, which was unexpected because I don’t do well with new things.

I’ve always meticulously planned each step of my life, from what I’ll do in a day to what I'll do 10 years from now.

It’s hard for me to be spontaneous; I feel more secure when I know exactly what will happen.

As I sat on my eight-hour Lufthansa flight to Ronda, I had a mini-anxiety attack. It was so bad that I wrote poetry (which is staying in the drafts) to help cope.

I was scared about all the changes I was about to encounter. I was going to be in an unfamiliar town with different traditions, social norms and, of course, a different language.

Yet, despite all odds, I’m already thriving in this new place — and it’s only been one week. My self-doubts have evaporated, and I’m having a great time.

I’m adjusting so well that it feels weird to write this column in English.

In fact, I almost wrote this column in Spanish to flex on my American readership back home. But Olivia is a busy editor, so I’ll go easy on her.

Of course, there are a lot of differences between Spain and the U.S., but I’m learning to understand and appreciate them.

Firstly, no column about Spain would be complete without discussing the food. It’s unbelievable, especially the cooking of my homestay mother, Yeli.

My favorite restaurant food so far is tapas, which is effectively an app sampler. My Study Abroad group went to a bar (yes, that’s legal here) to try the tapas and some wine (also legal).

Tapas are a great way to experience tons of different flavors at an efficient price, and different cities have different types of tapas. In this bar, we had slices of cheese, chorizo, bocadillos, spicy potatoes and more.

The most foreign yet oddly delicious tapa was boquerones en vinagre (sardines in vinegar). It doesn’t sound good at all, and it looks even less appetizing, but it’s a must have if you’re a serious fan of Spanish cuisine.

The biggest adjustment for me has been the daily schedule in Spain, which is a far cry from what I’ve been used to in the United States.

The day starts similarly with breakfast in the morning, but lunch is handled differently.

In Spain, there’s one big meal around 2 p.m., and it’s very similar to a traditional family supper. The entire family sits around the table and eats a large meal together. Most stores close around this time, so employees can eat with their families, leaving the streets almost empty.

After this is an official nap time. Stores stay closed until around 5 p.m., so many people nap after their big meal and resume their days.

Dinner is the biggest meal in America, but it’s mainly just a snack in Spain. Many people go out to eat at night, but it’s similar to going out to a bar, where you snack on smaller stuff and socialize.

These changes definitely gave me a culture shock at first, but overall, I’ve been pleasantly surprised with how fun of a transition this has been.

Of course, this is only my first week in Ronda, so I’ll have more stories to tell soon. If this week is any indication, I’ll be a published novelist in no time.

Sadly, I have to switch back to my Spanish brain, because using English isn’t allowed on this trip. Oh, the sacrifices I make for the writing grind.

Adios!