I’m suffering from junioritis.

No, that’s not a new coronavirus strain or seasonal disease that comes around the summer solstice on June 21, but rather a feeling of anxiousness for the future.

Many are likely familiar with its close term “senioritis”, ,” a phrase students and teachers at my high school lamented about, and a term I’m sure I’ll hear next year at Penn State.

With senioritis, you’re in your last year of schooling before graduation, months away from seeing the end of the tunnel while taking classes just to finish out requirements. But laziness and a sense of having worked hard for years weighs down a desire to push harder and try to overachieve.

I was a big time offender of this.

I don’t feel like I’m a lazy person. Sure, I was told by some teachers in high school I needed to apply myself more, but I believe I worked hard back then. Come the end of senior year back in Virginia, I was more than ready to go off to Penn State, where I was eager to get started with college and excited for the future.

In the last few months of high school, I started doing less of my class readings, traded jeans and sneakers for sweatpants and flip flops and sat back in class instead of raising my hand. There was nothing I wanted more than to graduate.

But now, three years later as a junior, there’s nothing more I want than for it to not be senior year.

Senior year at Penn State means a lot.

For starters, it means it’ll be most likely my last year in schooling. I enjoy taking classes, and the busy work professors assign is worthwhile. But as my last year, it would mean the real world is just a few steps ahead. There’s are also the activities that I take part in — whether it be with The Daily Collegian or my fraternity — that will come to a close.

Like many, I feel anxious about the real world. I feel prepared, but I worry about many of the things that keep students awake at night, whether it be having a job set right after graduation or being able to find housing.

While perhaps during my senior year those things will become clearer, and hopefully even figured out, there’s always the strong chance that by the end of my Penn State education, not everything is mapped out. That’s more than OK and isn’t the end of the world, but that’s a universal feeling students share as a worry.

Along the lines of going off to the adult world, senior year means the last year of a structure we’re all used to.

Ever since kindergarten, the regiment of school for nine months, set classes, lunch time and summer break has become ingrained in any student's life.

Sure, that structure changes over time. Classes become more specialized, lunch in college means whenever you have a second running from class to class, and breaks winter and summer breaksfor years have been defined by working jobs to make moneyjobs for years. Suddenly after graduation, there’s no summer or winter break anymore. There are no regimented class schedules. That structure we're so dependent on is gone.

Most important to me, I dread senior year because it’ll be the last year I’m surrounded by the friends I’ve made at Penn State.

Making friends in college is vastly different from my experiences of making friends back home. Most of my friends back in Virginia I knew for years — even decades — and would slowly add some people to my circle as time went by.

In college, living with people full- time, being responsible for everything on your own and the friendships you make — in a lot less years for me than back home — feel just as strong.

Suddenly after graduation, you’re not with those friends that you’ve come to depend on. People go their separate ways. And while social media is fantastic for keeping relationships open, at the end of the day, it's not the same.

My junioritis manifests because I worry when I look toward what senior year will hold. I don’t want senior year to arrive, yet it’s only months away.

I can try to live in the moment as much as possible, but with big changes in the near future, it seems almost impossible to do so.