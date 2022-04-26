“I can see you doing this.”

When my dad whispered this to me while touring The Daily Collegian’s old office, I didn’t think it would become reality. It was a long shot. Me here? Like that would happen.

Nearly six years ago, I didn’t realize I walked into what would become the greatest decision of my life — a decision I almost mistakenly didn’t make.

Upon graduating high school, I already planned on completing my first two years of school at a commonwealth campus. Penn State Lehigh Valley will always have a place in my heart. It’s where I was able to meet my dad’s two “adoptive” sons and now friends for life. It was near home and in an area I knew.

I had become comfortable there.

But I didn’t apply to Penn State just to go to a commonwealth campus. I realized I had to fulfill the goal I made on that beautiful November day when touring. My passion to become a professional journalist drove me to Happy Valley, and as much of a change as it was going to be, I knew it had to be done.

A global pandemic wasn’t factored into my plans when I applied back in 2018. I was under the impression I wouldn’t be in State College for long my first semester up here. Part of me was manifesting it. The idea of college at that point was to get the diploma and get the hell out.

When I moved into my apartment, I was panicking. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t get adjusted. I spent the night before tossing and turning with nerves. That drive up was one of heavy eyes and heavy caffeine consumption.

When my parents left, I couldn’t help but let the tears flow. That would be a common theme my first few months. As I attempted to get adjusted, I remembered what brought me here: The Daily Collegian.

But at that point, the thing that drew me to Penn State couldn’t help me. I hated it here. My eating habits worsened. I had a steady diet of black coffee and vitamins. I would call my parents in tears, telling them this wasn’t for me.

I felt alone.

I was ready to head back home, and I did that often. Because of the pandemic, I found myself back in the Lehigh Valley on a regular basis — sometimes for a weekend, sometimes for a month. And no matter how many times I visited my parents, it didn’t feel like enough. I was ready to call it quits and change my major.

Then the email came out: Daily Collegian tryouts. Even then I was hesitant to join. “What if we get sent home?” “What if I’m not good enough?” “I’ll just wait until next semester.” These thoughts rushed through my head. My mom with her motherly wisdom just told me, “Apply anyway. You never know what will happen.”

So I applied. And I waited a week in stress, prepared for a rejection email. Instead, I received the news that would keep me at Penn State for the long haul. I was accepted as a candidate to my dream club.

I went home for the weekend right after I got the news. I remember saying to my mom how cool it would be to get a leadership role — maybe get to work in my dream section of opinion as a columnist, maybe get to be the editor, too. That was a pipe dream at the time.

Now, with only a few days left at Penn State, I not only got to work on the opinion staff, but I also got to be the editor for it. And through the highs and lows of it all, there’s nothing I wouldn’t change about my time with The Daily Collegian.

I haven’t left yet, but I’m already missing it. It’s hard to pinpoint everything that’s causing me to feel so nostalgic while still working.

I’m going to miss working under a deadline. As stressful as it is finishing articles on time, there’s nothing more relieving than typing a headline and sharing it with your editors. Through these articles, I’ve found myself learning and respecting the craft of journalism more than I expected.

I began to understand the magnitude of student journalism. It doesn't matter how inexperienced we may be compared to professionals, we still provide the State College area with an outlet where the voiceless can be heard. Out of all of the negative emails I’ve received during my time (believe me, there’s plenty), having interviewees reach out with, “Thanks for an article” is what makes these deadlines worth it.

I’ve gained a sense of pride in my work. I no longer view an article as an article. I was told during an interview that journalism is a form of art in its own right. I always viewed writing as a pointless hobby. But now, writing has become an avenue of understanding for both myself and others. It’s no longer some hard clacking of keys until sentences and graphs form — it’s learning about yourself and having the privilege of telling someone else’s story.

I’ve often found myself opening a Google Doc when emotions are hard to pinpoint. It’s been my source of internal discovery. A column becomes more than a column at times. When I’m not bitching about politics, it can become my own and a community’s way of grieving. An editorial can become more than an editorial. It can highlight the injustices of an institution and further a necessary dialogue.

I’m going to miss the late nights designing pages. Print night is a time where everyone frantically tries to overcome the challenge of Adobe InDesign with Taylor Swift and Beyonce playing in the background. Throw in a scooter and an occasional Five Guys run, and you have the makings of an eventful Wednesday night.

It didn’t matter how long it took me to finish a page. Just being in the presence of friends for a whole night working together made hump day a day I always looked forward to. Even when InDesign wanted to make our lives as difficult as possible, we always overcame and crafted an amazing newspaper every week.

They say print’s dead. And while most people my age don’t get their news from a paper, it doesn’t change the fact that the Collegian is a place where reporters see their name in print — a feeling that never gets old. It’s still an honor being able to see my name appear in a publication.

I’m sure others share the same sentiment. Print is a privilege for some organizations. The Collegian is one of them. And as I prepare for my last issue, I may have taken that for granted. But as I look at my record player stacked with old issues of the Collegian, I can’t help but have a wry smile. Those late nights were well worth the product.

But, of course, in cliche fashion, I’m going to miss the people the most. It’s great to work with talented people. It’s also nice to be around those you consider friends. However, it’s often hard to find those two traits together in one place. The Collegian has both: gifted reporters who also are some of the greatest friends I’ve ever met.

While I’m proud of my work here, I’m more proud to say I was a part of something like this: a tradition 135 years in the making that will continue for years to come — a place where I look at the success of those around me and can’t help but feel proud, where I’m inspired to be the best journalist I can be. More than that: the best person I can be.

But as skilled as the Collegian staff is, its best trait is getting me to come to the office every day with a sense of excitement. It never felt like work. Even on days when it was hard to get out of bed, I knew seeing this group would put me in a better mindset. And it never failed at doing so.

As you can tell, there’s a lot I’m going to miss. But imagine, I wouldn’t have this feeling at all if I didn’t surprise myself. I could’ve waited to apply, maybe not apply at all. And what would that’ve gotten me? None of this.

And I’m realizing this mindset applies beyond a student-run newspaper. It’s life. As much as I love a simple routine, it’s the moments that are a little out of character that weigh heavier. And while I won’t get a face tattoo on a Thursday afternoon, I still plan on surprising myself after graduation.

The inner “Twin Peaks” fan in me thinks of the mindset from Special Agent Dale Cooper: “Every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don't plan it. Don't wait for it. Just let it happen.”

And in this case, surprising yourself is a gift. It can create lasting memories and serves as a nice break from the norm — I can say that happened to me.

So get the piercing you’ve wanted for a bit. Eat the hot chip from the kid you just met. Go for an impromptu drive at sunset without a destination in mind. And while you’re at it, apply for that club you’re interested in. Even if you’re worried, do it anyway.

You might just surprise yourself.