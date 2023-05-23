The cleaning of life | Column

I’ve been desperately needing to clean my room.

I’m usually an organized individual, but unpacking and settling back in after returning home from school got ahold of me. My room has transformed into a dumping ground of miscellaneous items.

My desk is cluttered with chaos as I write this, so I haven’t made much progress. Without turning my head I can see two pairs of sunglasses, two books plus my e-reader, three notebooks, old birthday cards and — oh wait, there are my actual glasses!

Clearly, my desk is less of a desk and more of a shelf at this point.

For me, avoiding the task of cleaning is all too easy because it’s not so much a chore as it is a pastime.

Cleaning my room is a craft. A hobby in need of perfection; it is not a brief endeavor.

I could spend multiple days cleaning my room — and by cleaning, I mean going through every single box, basket and book I find that hasn’t been looked at by myself in a good, long while.

I might be tempted to say that I’m just a really thorough cleaner, but that’s not true.

I just love looking at my old things. It brings back memories of some of the most fun, weirdest, best or worst times in my life.

Some people don’t want to relive those things, but I do. I’m a naturally nosy person and I don’t discriminate against myself.

I’ll go through all my yearbooks and find my worst school picture just to know. Just because.

I’ll “take a break” and sit for hours rereading a book that I adored in elementary or middle school just to “remember the story better,” when really I just have an inherent desire to “know thyself.”

And, man, the things I find in this room.

I found a handful of British pounds, Euros and Czech Crowns from my study abroad last summer. Why didn't I exchange it all for U.S. dollars? The world may never know.

There’s every old pair of glasses I’ve ever owned in my desk drawer. Looking through them now, I can’t see a thing — if anyone knows if they’re donatable, let me know.

Notebooks full of stories I wrote in middle school are stacked in my closet. Those are definitely awful. I’m currently crowdsourcing for the best gasoline to burn them all with.

A box of Harry Potter Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans. I’ve been waiting for a situation to pull these out. It’s about time they get eaten, so maybe I’ll make my sister try them with me.

In a box of craft supplies is a book of poetry I made for a class project right after I moved. I used way too much glitter and got 100% on the project because the teacher felt bad for me. It’s still one of my favorite things I’ve ever made.

All of my childhood books are still on my bookshelf: The Chronicles of Narnia, every book from every series of the Shadowhunters novels, Little Women, Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl, The Secret Garden, Anne of Green Gables, The Giver and Number the Stars.

All of these are books that shaped me as a person and altered my taste as a reader. I highly recommend them to people of all ages.

These things I find in my room aren’t just random possessions that it seems I may hoard — they’re important pieces of my past.

Maybe it’s difficult to imagine how old pairs of glasses or Harry Potter Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans could be “important pieces” of one’s history, but there’s so much you don’t know.

Maybe you didn’t know that I had to fight my parents to get glasses because they thought I could see just fine. A quick trip to my pediatrician proved them wrong, and I got my first hideous pair of glasses from Costco that had frames the same color as my hair and nose pads that annoyed me to no end.

Maybe you didn’t know that when I lived in Florida, my friends and I loved Harry Potter, so when I moved they sent me a care package full of Florida-reminiscent items —one of them being Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans from Universal Studios.

On second thought, those beans are probably way too old to eat.

But it’s my opinion that nothing is too old to look back on; not even your kindergarten yearbook or a book that your mom gave you while you were sick in elementary school, which you devoured in just one day but hardly remember because of the fever you had when you read it.

Maybe that’s the next book you pick up when “taking a break” from cleaning your room.

So put on your favorite, most recent or oldest playlist and reminisce. Getting to know your old self isn’t the chore that most make it out to be.

Laugh at your stupid old stories that you thought were great then but are terrible now. Consider donation centers for old clothing you never wear anymore and think of how great that top that you hate on yourself would look on someone else. Vacuum the glitter off your floor from those old projects that you’re too proud of to throw away.

Declutter your room, sure, but don’t throw the memories away. Everything you wore, created or read has something to do with the person you are today, even if you have no use for it anymore.

Embrace the mess you made with very open, very welcoming arms. Love it for what it is and who you were.

