“Make it make sense!”

That’s been the cry of many New York City sports fans and general citizens over the past few months.

New York’s private vaccine mandate has made it so that New York-based athletes who are unvaccinated cannot play in New York. Opposing players who are unvaccinated can play in New York and unvaccinated members of New York teams have been allowed to play away games except for places like Toronto with similar rules.

On Thursday morning, New York Mayor Eric Adams reversed this odd, convoluted rule. Three cheers, right? Well, not exactly. Adams went about this reversal of rules in an uncomfortable and tone-deaf way.

Adams held a press conference at Citi Field to announce the vaccine exemption for entertainment workers. Representatives of the New York Mets and Yankees were present and the conference seemed to have the goal of being a rallying, opening of the gates moment — but ultimately fell flat.

As a fully vaccinated, pro-vaccine individual, my statements don’t reflect my views of politics, but rather my views on how to respect others and hold them to the same standard as even the most famous public figures.

The press conference was centered around entertainers, but the questions put out by reporters centered around New York City workers who lost their jobs due to the vaccine mandate. Over 1,000 New York City workers were fired as of February for refusal to take the vaccine.

So now Kyrie Irving, who has become a symbol of vaccine refusal for many, and other unvaccinated New York athletes can go back to work, make their money and return to a normal life, relatively speaking.

In the press conference, Adams stated that there are no current plans to rehire those workers, and his tone wasn’t necessarily optimistic that there would be.

New York Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said in a statement, “If the mandate isn't necessary for famous people, then it's not necessary for the cops who are protecting our city in the middle of a crime crisis.”

There are suspicions that the new discrepancies in the mandate could lead to many lawsuits brought to the city for providing exemptions for specific individuals. Adams wanted the grandeur of making this great announcement right in time for the NBA playoffs and MLB Opening Day, but he ended up just coming off as defensive in questions fielded.

It’s easy to say that the workers should’ve just gotten the vaccine, and for the most part, I’d agree, but it’s definitely unfair that famous figures get exemptions when the average citizen doesn’t.

It needs to be righted, one way or another.