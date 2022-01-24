Unexpected snow days are always fun.

Not only do I get to sleep in but I also get to do the things I normally wouldn’t be able to if I had to wake up for classes in the morning.

I take my snow days very seriously.

Typically, I wake up at a reasonable time, make breakfast, turn on my favorite show and drink a cup of hot chocolate.

Snow days don’t only come in handy as an extra day to relax but I also use that time to get a head start in my classes if need be.

Here are some other activities you can do if you find yourself bored on a snow day.

Sleep in

Use this day to get a little extra sleep. There's nothing wrong with taking a few extra hours to get your beauty rest.

Waking up early for classes every day can be a struggle if you’re anything like me, so take advantage of this time off.

Bond with roommates

If you have roommates, this would be the perfect opportunity to spend quality time getting to know them better. I always told myself that I wouldn’t like living with someone who I didn’t try to become friends with.

After all, no one wants to share a space with someone they potentially don’t know.

If you’re unsure on how to approach this, just send them a text and ask if they're busy — the worst they can say is no.

Bake and cook

If you never have the time to bake some fresh goods, then this would be the perfect time to do so. On our most recent snow day, I woke up early and put some cinnamon rolls in the oven, and my whole apartment smelled so good.

This would be a good time to ask your roommates if they’d like some — another way to get the conversation started to possibly bond.

Some may not like to bake, and that’s OK. You could use this time to make breakfast or experiment in the kitchen.

My go-to breakfast on a snow day is French toast, bacon and eggs — a classic.

Play in the snow

If you’re the type of person who likes the snow, depending on how much snow is outside, you and a few friends can have a snowball fight or make snow angels.

Personally, I like to be snuggled in my bed, but every time I see people having fun in the snow, I get jealous.

Catch up on your favorite shows

This would be the perfect time to binge watch your favorite Netflix shows. Throughout the week, I never have time to watch TV because of the demanding amount of schoolwork I have.

It feels good to just stay in and watch “All American” without any worries.

Get work done

Lastly and most importantly, make sure you’re all caught up on your work, and if not, utilize this time to complete it.

There are so many times I wished I had an extra day or two to get additional work done so I wouldn’t be behind.

Snow days are always a blessing in disguise — especially if you use the day to reset or get caught up.