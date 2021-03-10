With warmer weather returning to State College this week, and a wellness day Thursday, it is a great time to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

For myself, I welcome the warmer weather returning, as the frigid wind chill and countless snow storms have forced me to remain inside my apartment for a bulk of this semester thus far.

With only so many places to go with cold weather (grocery store, library, etc.), I have gotten a little stir crazy in my bedroom.

As the temperature is set to reach the mid-60s this week, I plan on taking this as an opportunity to get outside for some fresh air.

There are so many places in State College that offer a way to social distance and sit in the sunshine. Here are some of my favorite spots for when springtime hits in full force.

The Arboretum

Even if the trees and flowers have not yet bloomed, the Arboretum is a beautiful place to bring a blanket and some snacks and sit outside to do homework, talk with friends or have a picnic.

The Arboretum also has vast amounts of space, which makes it safe for those who want to get away from the crowds of downtown and breath in the fresh air.

For students living in East and North halls, the Arboretum is just across the street.

Old Main Lawn

One of the classic warm weather spots in State College, you will find students playing Spike Ball, volleyball and ultimate frisbee, with the famous Old Main bell tower as the backdrop.

Old Main is a great place to get a few friends and play some games and get some exercise.

It is also right across the street from downtown, making the possibility of picking up lunch or coffee and tea easy.

While Old Main Lawn has an impressive backdrop, the HUB Lawn is also a popular place for those looking to eat lunch outside or play outdoor games.

Mount Nittany

With a high of 64 degrees on Thursday, the wellness day would be a great opportunity to do something that is on many Penn Staters’ bucket lists: hike Mount Nittany.

Mount Nittany lies in College Township, and there are many hiking trails for students to take by foot.

The view from the top is unmatched, and seeing Happy Valley from above is something that would most definitely give me some relaxation this wellness day.

Some other notable places to hike in the area include Rothrock State Forest, Stone Valley Recreation Area and Walnut Springs Park.

Sunset Park

Sunset Park lies just near the Arboretum and is a great place to set up shop in a pavilion to catch up on some school work, or have a cookout with friends.

The park also has a basketball court and a baseball field for those who want to do something a little more athletic.

And for those who are kids at heart, the park has a playground and swings.

21+ spots

For those of the legal drinking age, the warm weather means outdoor patios and beer gardens will be open for operation in the downtown area.

My top spot, and a hugely popular spot for warm weather, is Cafe 210 West. Cafe has a patio out front and a deck in the back, which can accommodate plenty of tables, even amid coronavirus restrictions.

Another popular downtown spot is Doggies Pub, which now has a large beer garden where people can enjoy the sunshine at picnic tables and order a slice of pizza from the new pizza shop.

Other outdoor spots include Mad Mex, Highway Pizza, Primanti Bros. and Pickles, although some of these spots may have not yet set up their outdoor areas.

There are also many things to do in the areas surrounding State College, with places like Bellefonte, Boalsburg, and other areas with their own outdoor activities.

It only takes doing a quick Google search to find ways to enjoy the warm weather in this area, but I hope some of my favorites spark your interest in getting outside and breathing in fresh air.

I know I need it.