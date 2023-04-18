All your life you’re told to follow the rules, but if it weren’t for breaking them at some point, how would we know what NOT to do?

I’m not telling you to commit capital crimes, but rather, to break the small rules that you and society have set in place.

Back in high school, we were told: “Not much will fly in college; it’s the big league.” I then proceeded to begin my BIO 161 lecture freshman year, and during that fall semester, (If you’re my parents, skip the second half of this sentence.) I went to maybe 11 lectures.

My English 15 professor told us coming to class was optional, and doing what we love was what she wanted from us, not 12-page, double-spaced, size 12, Times New Roman essays.

Bottom line: “A lot flies in college, and breaking the rules is actually in your favor.”

“Don’t skip class,” “Do your homework when it's assigned to you,” “Don’t accept anything from strange people in dark alleys,” are all things we’ve been told at one point in our lives. I follow the last one but rebel against the first two every day.

Walking on the lawn instead of the sidewalks, taking the longer way to class instead of getting there on time and eating two breakfasts are all things I do that go against the rules.

I met one of my roommates and best friends when I broke a rule freshman year. Never talk to strangers, even if it’s through someone you know, they said. My current roommate Lauren and I had gone to dinner together at Findlay Commons, and a couple of nights later, I received a Snapchat call asking me if I could meet with one of her friends sitting outside.

I met Molly outside of Findlay Commons, and then we ended up in Pennypacker Hall making cookies. Fast forward a year, now we’re roommates and best friends who go to baseball’s Dollar Dog Night together.

While there are going to be obvious times in life when following the rules is a MUST, there will be more than plenty of times when breaking the rules will actually make your life easier.

History is full of rule-breakers. Rosa Parks sat in the front of the bus; Alexander Fleming left a petri dish out in a science lab, grew mold, and we now have penicillin; and Susan B. Anthony made men’s lives a living mess.

Nobody who followed the rules ever became known for being a bad person but rather for the fact that they broke the rule — and the universe rewarded them (accordingly).

In one of my biobehavioral health classes, we watched a video on how running more trials and having paradigm shifts can lead to serendipity. The rule-bending and norm-straying practices that we decide to implement in our lives can greatly affect us.

Rules are boring, and in my opinion, are meant to be broken (within practical measures).

We need to stop saying yes to staying on one side of the line. Sometimes it's fun to walk on it and see what happens. Excitement and chance are things you have control over in your life — breaking the rules can give birth to both of them.

So go on, break the rules, (within respectful limits) and do it for the plot.