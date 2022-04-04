I’m sure you’ve all heard what happened at the Oscars — it’s been the talk of social media.

For recap, Will Smith got upset with host Chris Rock for making a G.I. Jane joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia. He proceeded to walk on stage, slap Rock and yell at Rock to stop talking about his wife after he sat down — the rest is history.

When this moment hit social media, I had a hard time taking it all in — I was in shock, just like everybody else. But what upset me the most was seeing Smith at such a low moment.

I’m a huge Will Smith fan who grew up watching “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. I looked at him as a TV brother because he reminded me of my own — and out of all of my years being a fan, I’ve never seen anything like this.

If you’ve been following the Smith family like I have, you’d know they’ve been in the media for a while now due to Jada’s entanglement with singer, August Alsina. The family, especially Will, has faced prior public humiliation, along with people dwelling on the Alsina incident, even to this day.

Now, imagine if you were in Will’s position. The media has spent months talking down on you and your marriage because of personal issues, and you now have to witness someone on live television poke fun at your wife.

Everyone has a breaking point — this was his.

While I understand his frustration, there’s now a man who has to live with the fact that he got slapped on national television by Will Smith just for doing his job.

The joke was ignorant and shouldn't have been said, but does that justify violence? Absolutely not. When watching videos of the incident, Will initially laughed at the joke until he realized Jada wasn’t happy about it.

I’m all for a husband standing up for his wife because that’s how it’s supposed to be, but there’s a time and place for everything — and that was not the time nor place for confrontation.

There’s two sides to every story, and one thing I’ve noticed as I get older is that people typically side with the popular party instead of looking at what’s right versus wrong.

Some may say Rock deserved it because he should’ve been more sensitive to Jada’s condition, which is correct. But no matter how big of a star someone is, we have to hold them accountable for their wrongdoings.

In this case, Will was wrong.

Not only does Rock probably feel embarrassed because he wasn’t able to defend himself, but now that moment has turned into a meme — and we all know, especially Will, that memes linger.