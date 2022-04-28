I’ll never forget the first time I met a Collegian writer.

I was a senior in high school, unsure of where I wanted to spend the next four years of my life. After an overnight visit to Cal Poly, another college besides Penn State that I had been accepted to, I trekked with my mother and father to State College in April of 2018.

Of course, I had been to Happy Valley countless times before; my mom, Maureen, and dad, Art, both went to Penn State for graduate school.

I watched Penn State football games every fall Saturday morning or afternoon growing up in Saratoga, California. Countless family vacations to Pennsylvania included stops in State College for Berkey Creamery ice cream or a picture on the Lion Shrine.

Still, deciding where to go to college wasn’t going to be easy, especially since my high-school counselors told me it would be a 40-year decision.

On one hand, I had the comfort of Cal Poly, a school my dad went to for undergrad and where countless friends from high school would be going. On the other, something less familiar, albeit not totally outside of my realm of normalcy.

Unlike in San Luis Obispo, where Cal Poly resides, the weather was far from sunny on this April, State College day. In fact, a surprise snowstorm was in store. I toured Innovation Park and met with various people from the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, but I wasn’t quite sold.

That is, until I stopped by the James Building. It was in the James Building that I discovered Penn State was where I would spend the next four years of my life.

I interacted with countless editors, all of whom wanted nothing more than to learn more about me and my parents who were standing there, right beside me. After an hour of conversing, I left the James Building, entered the freezing cold and gave my proclamation to my parents:

“Dangit, I have to come here.”

Of course, I was upset for a number of reasons, including being far away from friends, family and my beloved beaches and warm weather. But in my heart, I knew I needed to come to Penn State, and The Daily Collegian is what took me over the top.

But the beginning of my Collegian career was far from typical. I tried being a candidate twice, once in the fall of my freshman year and again two semesters later.

It wasn’t until January 2020 that I latched on with the Collegian, first as a sports candidate and then a news candidate when the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in my plans.

Thankfully, my love of sports writing and writing for the Collegian prevailed. Reporting on the men’s hockey team had my full attention for two seasons, and I was even fortunate enough to serve as a sports editor for a semester.

The Collegian granted me so many incredible experiences that I’ll never forget, like getting to go to in-person sporting events during the 2020-21 school year when no one else could or hosting a panel with ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

This newspaper is so much more than a student publication. It’s an embodiment of all that is possible when a group of well-intentioned journalists and passionate individuals come together.

It ceases to amaze me what this staff puts together for every print edition, how hard the football staff works (believe me, I see it every day) or how much camaraderie the tables on the second floor of the Willard Media Center have.

It doesn’t even feel real that I’m saying goodbye to the Collegian for two reasons. For one, I never thought I would be fortunate enough to join an outlet that I held such high respect for.

And two, I can’t believe it’s coming to a close.

The silver lining is that I know the Collegian will never leave me. As I embark on my professional career, the lessons I learned as an editor from Maddie Aiken, Shane Connelly and Lindsey Toomer will persist within my writing (It’s 12, not twelve!)

But this magical journey that I like to call college within a town and university community I refer to as “Disneyland for grown-ups” has to end at some point, and unfortunately, that time is soon.

So with that, I think I’m due to send out a number of thank you’s.

First and foremost, I want to thank my family. Mom, Dad, Sarah and Michael, thank you all for believing in me. I like to think I’ve come a long way from announcing my own basketball, baseball or football games in the backyard or writing a game story from our family football game on Thanksgiving, but feel free to tell me otherwise.

All four of you have supported me every step of the way without letting my head get too big. Oh, and you’re all some of the smartest people I know, so just know that these last 22 years I’ve been trying to keep up with all of you.

After all, I’m just a guy who writes about sports, and there’s no way any of it would have been possible without all four of you.

To Jake Aferiat and Gianna Galli: Thank you for trusting that I could do a good job. I’ll never forget the phone call I had during winter break with Jake in December 2020.

I had just completed an internship with WPSU and was wondering how I was going to fill the 10-15 hours I had previously set aside for myself every week.

Thankfully, along came the opportunity to be a sports editor, which I cannot thank each of you enough for granting me the chance to do. It was an experience that I can’t recommend enough for any Collegian staffer.

And on that note, thank you, Andrew Porterfield. Thank you for being my better half and an absolutely fantastic sports editor.

You were understanding of my schedule and involvement with other organizations while holding me to the standard that any editor should be.

You’re an extremely talented journalist, and I have the utmost faith that you are going to do wonderful things in this industry for years to come.

To Luke Vargas and Seth Engle: You guys absolutely rock. Thank you for being incredible sports editors and making the most of your positions.

It’s an incredible responsibility being sports editor, and I can’t think of anything more either of you could have done.

You two are the realest; thank you for seeking to learn from me and giving me the chance to do the same from each of you.

Max Ralph: where do I begin. Just as I cannot thank Jake Aferiat enough for tabbing me as a potential sports editor, I must credit Mr. Aferiat for helping my friendship with Max develop.

You paired the two of us together as Collegian buddies, and I know our Twitter love shows how close we are, but seriously, Max, you are and will always be one of my best friends.

From grabbing Sauly Boys together to catches on the HUB lawn to our weekly catch-ups at football media availabilities to absurdly long nights in Willard, we’ve shared some great memories together.

I’m so hyped to stay on the football beat with you all of next year and to watch our friendship continue to grow. You’re going to absolutely kill it in Pittsburgh and as you already know, if you need anything in the 412, I got you. But, I mean, I’m sure Ms. Swift will have you covered.

To this year’s men’s hockey beat: Andrew Buckman and Nate Lather. Man, I really enjoyed covering Penn State men’s hockey throughout college because of my respect for Guy Gadowsky and his program, as well as the sightlines at Pegula Ice Arena, but wow, did you guys make the beat so much more enjoyable.

Buckman and Lather, I’ve never met two people who are more willing to listen to me talk nonstop during a game, yet simultaneously help me out whenever they possibly could.

I mean seriously, you guys had gamers and sidebars to write, and I was talking about the next College of Comm mixer!

These thank you’s could go on forever, as I haven’t even talked about the people I can’t thank enough in CommRadio, Penn State Sports Night or the faculty members I’m fortunate enough to call mentors.

All of you know exactly who you are, and I’ll save my individual thank you’s for the dozens of you when I get the chance to do so in person.

Now, what I want to do is thank the people who may get left out of my thank you’s in the College of Comm.

To the members of “The 324:” Adam, Brian, the Ethan’s and Johnny: Thank you guys for understanding my hectic schedule all year long and still making me feel so part of our home.

For a bunch of engineers and businessmen, you guys sure are knowledgeable about sports and keep me on my toes. Oh, and shoutout Hauben for all of the Twitter love, appreciate you buddy.

To the members of “The Dinner W/O Andrew” chat: Similarly, Victor and the two Brian’s, thank you for putting up with my craziness over the last four years.

Trips to Ellicottville and Florida may have required me to work a little bit harder within school and the Collegian, but they were all 100% worth it and created memories I won’t soon forget.

Here’s to the next time you guys force me to close the laptop and enjoy life.

And finally, thank you to my girlfriend, Tori Cacciotti. If you think I’m fortunate to have understanding family members and friends when it comes to my work-life balance, just think of how lucky I am to have a significant other who not only understands but ENCOURAGES me to do everything I want to do.

I can’t imagine going through this school year without you, Tori. You have pushed me to be a better me, to keep trying when I just want to throw up my hands or scream profanity because I’m sick.

From my heart to yours, Tori, I just want to say thank you for always being there for me.

If this was the Oscars, I’d probably have the “get off the stage” music playing by now, so I’ll wrap this up as best as I can.

Look, I’m not a Ferris Bueller guy by any stretch of the imagination. If I had my choice of any movie that premiered in 1986, I’d take “Stand by Me” over that Chicagoan’s day off any day of the week.

However, there is a line Ferris says time and time again in that film:

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

With the support of my parents, I got outside of my comfort zone. I left California and came to Penn State. I did more than I thought I could and added the Collegian into my daily responsibilities. I was a writer, an editor and even a columnist. I went out and saw the world, and I can’t wait to keep doing so in my post-grad life.

But now, I have to write something that truly pains me: In addition to that aforementioned trio of roles I previously held — I am now a Collegian alumnus.

And with that, I’ll deliver my final thank you. The Daily Collegian, thank you for bringing me to Penn State. I wouldn’t be here, nor would I be who I am, without you.