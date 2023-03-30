When it comes to productivity, I tend to follow the “all gas no brakes” mentality.

As much as I love to sprint and consecutively cross off tasks on my to-do list, there are times where attempting to go pedal to the metal all the time causes me to spin off course and face every college student's nagging friend: burnout.

As the spring semester starts to wind down, with final projects on the horizon, I decided to alter my productivity schedule to achieve a more consistent, healthy work-life balance.

I turned to the timeboxing productivity method — something I recently learned about.

Timeboxing is defined as a method that “allocates a fixed (and maximum) unit of time to an activity.”

By implementing timeboxing into my daily routine, I picked two time chunks a day when I would maximize my focus and strictly work — rather than just noting all of my tasks for the day in a daunting to-do list at the top of my Google Calendar. Tasks would be categorized into specific time periods, similar to how I have strict time blocks dedicated to classes.

I experimented with working from 8-10 a.m. and 2-5 p.m., a total of five solid hours dedicated to work each day, for three days.

Day 1

When my alarm went off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, I immediately regretted this column idea.

But since I’m a reliable person and was really adamant about this column, I got up, showered, threw on my comfiest crewneck and somehow made it to Irving’s.

Everyone in the world seemed to have the same idea as me since the place was packed. Despite this, I somehow snagged a table and ordered a bagel and coffee to supplement my studying.

With coffee in hand and my laptop stationed in front of me, I started work.

Once I found my groove, time flew by. I started to feel like I was in a game of “Mario Kart” — specifically the moment when your character gets the super star and suddenly everything’s moving really fast and the music ramps up. I felt unstoppable.

Because of this, I worked past 10 a.m. As a matter of fact, I sat in the same booth at Irving’s until 4 p.m.

Was I productive? Yes. Did I follow the timeboxing rules? No. I inevitably crashed at 7 p.m. later that night.

Day 2

Sunday was a new day. I woke up, made breakfast and began my work. I set a strict timer on my phone that would notify me when to stop work.

Time again flew by, but this time I forced myself to stop working as soon as the two hours were

complete. I didn’t finish everything I wanted to, and it frustrated me.

I was starting to question this timeboxing method.

Until 2 p.m., I did laundry, washed dishes and cleaned my room. I also made myself lunch.

I was eager to start work again, so once I delved in, I felt extremely productive. I was able to finish all of my work for the week ahead and attend an exam study session.

As soon as the clock hit 5 p.m., I was able to relax, enjoy a nice dinner and watch TV with my roommates. My night concluded with relaxation rather than stress.

Day 3

Monday afternoon, I had an exam for my metrics class. Waking up early allowed me to slowly ease into the day and review my notes from 8-10 a.m.

After my exam, I was able to enjoy time with friends at The Daily Collegian office and read my book. At 2 p.m., I resumed work and continued to get ahead on assignments.

My body started getting used to the work periods I set for myself, and completing tasks no longer felt intimating or exhausting.

When 5 p.m. hit, I was done with my work for the day. I looked forward to relaxing back at my apartment and laying low — something I often felt “too rushed” for.

Although I only got a taste of what timeboxing was like, it really changed my work-life balance. I finally could enjoy time with friends and partake in hobbies without feeling like I was procrastinating something else.

While everyone’s schedules and commitments are different, I encourage students to experiment with timeboxing in any form — it can be flexible and catered to your schedule. You pick the rules.

Allocating planned time chunks of any size into your day eliminates the “mad rush” of trying to check off a million tasks — and it ultimately blocks burnout.

Giving yourself time to rest will only ensure that you can work your hardest and sprint your fastest in times of productivity.

It’s all about balance and knowing when to benefit from the breaks.