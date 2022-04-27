Back in high school, as final exams approached, I’d always see a million students cramming at the last minute.

My friends would sit in their cars with binders full of notes falling out and parked outside their teachers’ rooms asking last minute questions.

Pretty much every final I took in high school was cumulative. While studying notes from the whole year is a lot of work and takes time, it was a good way to relearn material throughout the whole year and retain any knowledge given to you during class.

For those reasons, I still remember quite a bit of what I learned in high school. Whether various terms from my economics class or the years of certain military coups in Nigeria, what I was taught back then remains in my head today.

College has taken a bit of a different approach to finals, however.

Right away freshman year, none of my professors had any cumulative finals. They went on about wanting to make it easier for the students and having our best interests at heart, opting for one of two options.

The first would be simple enough — a standard final exam based on the last third or fourth of lessons learned in class, no different than the previous exams given. Because these exams cover the last topics from the class, anything learned at the start of the year is basically tossed out the window.

The second, which seems to be more common each year, is a final paper. These papers are usually given weeks in advance, allowing students to have plenty of time to prepare their arguments and organize their essay the best they can.

For the most part, it seems to me that most of my peers are receptive to these options, which are undoubtedly easier. Having a test that only covers a portion of the year makes it more manageable to study, and any final paper given weeks in advance lets students take time to finish up their last class assignment.

While I’m not an educator and can’t speak for why professors have opted for non-cumulative exams and final papers, it’s fair to assume it’s easier to make a test that isn’t cumulative without having to worry about balancing questions from different units. A final paper is probably the best way for some classes to hand out a final, such as an English class.

But in classes where it is possible to avoid passing out a paper, is a final that isn’t cumulative really the best option?

Sure, it may be easier for students to just study recent material. But it doesn’t benefit the student. We go to school to learn skills and knowledge for life that hopefully serves us well after graduation.

Tests not being cumulative prevent students from caring about anything after they learn it. If you’re told syllabus day that the final isn't cumulative, why bother remembering if it won’t matter later on?

Even if it’s harder, cumulative exams pay off more in the end and provide a more meaningful class experience than finals that don’t bother to summarize the year.

I’d rather my final be more difficult but worthwhile rather than easy and pointless.