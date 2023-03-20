Last week, “55 Days of Cafe” started and changed the downtown bar scene for the remainder of the semester.

If you’re confused about what that means, it’s when you go to the bar Cafe 210 West every day for 55 days straight to get your name on a plaque.

I was a little on the fence when trying to decide whether I’d partake in this crazy journey. I mean, who has the money to go to a bar every single day? And what about the time? Or dignity?

That’s until my friend Chloe texted me and we decided we’d go through with this initiative together.

“I want to be a cool alumna who can come back and see how I left my mark here,” Chloe said as we prepared to walk through the doors and hand the bouncers our ID for the first time. “I didn’t do it academically, so I have to do it somehow.”

Chloe was right. In 30 years, if Cafe is still around, we’d have to come back to show our kids what was arguably the most impressive feat of our college careers. Even though Chloe literally landed a cool New York City internship-to-job at Estée Lauder, our 55 Days challenge would be the biggest thing to brag about.

So far we're only seven days in, but while we’re definitely a little nervous about potentially ruining the hard work put into showing up, we’re full of nothing but motivation to make it through the next 48 days.

Luckily for me, you don’t need to purchase an alcoholic drink every time, so I’ve been enjoying a nice diet coke for $2.25 most of the time.

However, I don’t have much experience as a Cafe-goer. I live on the same street as Doggie’s Pub and usually opt to go there with my friends for an easy commute, and of course, the best slice of pizza downtown.

But Cafe has always intrigued me. I’ve had nothing but a blast the few times I went in the fall. I love the idea of sitting around with friends on a nice day on the back patio or at a big table inside with live music playing.

Plus, the pitchers are delicious.

But I used to not come here often, and so far I’ve been pleasantly surprised at my time here the past week.

While cover fees have screwed us here and there and we’re definitely playing into Cafe’s very fun marketing tactic, there have been a lot of pros in this adventure so far.

We’ve made new friends and run into old ones. We’ve been joined by various roommates and other guests who have supported our necessity to stop by Cafe during nights out.

It’s gotten me out of my apartment on days when I probably would’ve been too lazy to do so.

On Tuesday, I got to watch my first-ever drag show while fulfilling my 55 Days of Cafe requirement.

Then, I had the best meal of my entire life. I ordered a chicken quesadilla for dinner and had no idea that my life was about to be changed forever.

The quesadilla kept me up at night. I thought about it for days straight. I told all of my friends about it — the cheese-to-chicken ratio was perfect.

It’ll be hard to order anything else off of the menu in the future, let alone even attempt to make my own chicken quesadilla. When I eat it, the thought of me finishing the last bite is more heartbreaking than any other emotional situation I’ve been in for the past four years.

And of course, spending so much time with Chloe has been a huge perk — as long as it’s with a side of chicken quesadilla.

Chloe put it perfectly as we sat and did homework in the midst of bar chatter. The State College bar scene rarely allows for friends to sit and talk, but at Cafe, that’s the whole vibe.

Constantly going out at night in cramped bars like Bill Pickle’s Tap Room or The Basement Nightspot is a great way to bond with friends, but it doesn’t quite compare.

The idea of graduating college in less than two months is gut-wrenching. Friends are all separating around the country, and our time to bond with each other in our favorite town is rapidly coming to an end.

Since we still have a while to go until we successfully complete the challenge

— which we’ll do — Chloe and I are excited for what’s to come and to strengthen a forever friendship over diet cokes, good food and skinny pitchers.

When the spring semester hits during your senior year, seriously consider making the commitment to do 55 Days of Cafe with a friend, and let your names live on in the State College bar scene forever.