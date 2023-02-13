Ah, the most wonderful time of the year: Galentine’s Day.

Yes, I purposely replaced the “V” in Valentine’s with a “G.” And this year, I think you should really consider doing the same.

Galentine’s Day is superior to Valentine’s Day because it celebrates exactly what the word says — all of the amazing gals in your life.

It’s known to fall the day before Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, but the beauty of the holiday is that it can be celebrated anytime around that date. There are no rules!

Let’s be real, there’s too much pressure on Valentine’s Day.

If you’re in a relationship, it has to be the best day of the calendar year for you and your significant other. It involves expensive dinner, drinks and presents when you’re already bending over backward to demonstrate your appreciation the other 364 days of the year.

If you’re single, it’s the dead of winter and just one less holiday milestone you can celebrate during these slow months while you wait for summer. Not to mention the reminder of loneliness as you watch your coupled-up friends get delivered flowers and whatnot.

Whichever category you fall into, even if it’s the scary in between — which we won’t even venture into today — you must celebrate Galentine’s Day.

Your girls were there to listen to you dissect every text conversation when getting into the relationship. They gave you a shoulder to lean on when you cried over an argument, decided your significant other was good for you without your rose-colored glasses, and they’re the ones who are going to be there for you if the relationship unfortunately ends.

It’s extremely healthy to maintain the balance between spending time with your girlfriends and your relationship. If you pour 100% of yourself into a significant other and forget the importance of maintaining your connections with your friends, you’re at risk for losing your identity.

Losing yourself outside of a relationship puts a lot of pressure on your significant other to be there for you in every aspect of your life, even ways only platonic friends can, and that’s only going to make your love life crumble.

Then on Valentine’s Day next year, you’ll be wishing you had galentines to celebrate with.

You and your significant other should push each other to pursue your passions and enjoy your people separately — as well as together. That’s the biggest green flag, as that’s a healthy, happy relationship.

You’ll likely end up with someone for life, and the need for connections outside of a marriage or a lifelong relationship will never subside. Nothing in life is perfect or uncomplicated, and you need to be able to maintain friends you can confide in.

When you’re able to appreciate all of the good people in your life — especially your girls — you’ll be so much happier.

Happiness leads to natural confidence, which leads to success in all aspects of life.

So, taking the time for Galentine’s Day will contribute to these friendships for life. Also, it’s fun to celebrate.

My personal favorite is a decorated, potluck-fashioned gathering where everyone brings something to contribute, such as cookies, cakes, brownies, a charcuterie board — anything your heart desires.

Watching girl-boss movies or playing fun games with friends after eating a Galentine’s Day feast never gets old, but I’ll have to warn you, it will probably make you sentimental when you realize how much fun it is.

Putting hard work into celebrating shows your appreciation for your people. It’s a holiday worth celebrating no matter how old, young, single or taken you are.