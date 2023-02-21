If success had a phone number, everyone would ask for it.

Imagine this: You just got back from a long day of classes and are sprawled out on your bed. You’re going through the notifications on your phone and suddenly you remember:

“I haven’t given success a call today. I need to make sure we’re still on for tomorrow.”

You tap at your phone, punching in those holy 10 digits into the dial line, and after a couple of rings, a warm voice answers and confirms plans are still on for tomorrow. You say goodbye and hang up the call. A sigh of relief leaves your mouth, and you go back to mindlessly scrolling through your missed notifications.

What a lovely world it would be if success was just a phone call away.

The world we live in seems to be structured so that all we do is fail. Our phone chargers break when we need them most; the traffic light turns red when we need to be places, and the McDonald’s ice cream machine is seemingly broken whenever we need a pick-me-up cone. (As I write this, I crave a pick-me-up cone.)

The walls seem to be closing in on us despite being told that “the world awaits you.” Some days it seems like the world is waiting for the traffic light to turn green – rather than waiting for us.

Success is stuck at the red light, yet for some of us, success is going to hit every single red light on the way to its final destination.

I’m a firm believer that everyone’s born with success, and life’s about getting through all of those red lights. For some, success may mean a couple of red lights, for others, it may mean a life-long road trip stuck behind bad drivers, red lights and 18-wheelers.

My success has come in small waves, little moments that may not mean much to many, but to me, they’re more valuable than a new Jellycat (and that says a lot).

Success can be big, like landing a dream internship, or small, like remembering to look both ways before crossing the street. Success can also mean going a day without checking social media, getting all of your work done before 9 p.m. or finally letting go of a grudge you’ve been holding onto.

Success has never called me and told me that tomorrow it will help me solve my problems. It also hasn’t ever come easy.

Success is like a jumpscare from the movie “The Conjuring,” where the nun from the painting is suddenly alive and all up in your face. Once it comes, your heart is beating fast, or if you’re me, you’re hiding under the covers but still reaching for the bowl of Skinny Pop. Then, after about 10 minutes, you’re back to the life you were living.

The problem with success is that people think once they achieve it, they’ll be happy.

They see success as the “Final Destination” (another movie series that makes my heart rate skyrocket). Coming from someone who has seen success in a myriad of different forms, success is merely stepping up to the starting line and double-checking that your shoes are tied.

College gives success a weird costume. A high number of my older family members see success as making lots of money, working for a “Big Four” and having a family.

At school, success for me, is passing a physics exam, submitting an assignment on Canvas and seeing the confetti and getting to come back to my roommate Lauren. Despite seeing me cry a concerning amount, she still chooses to be friends with me.

While success can dress up as a good grade, a promotion or a low percent error, it can also be disguised as a movement in the backward direction.

George Patton dropped the line: “Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom,” and that couldn’t be more true. Success is not linear, nor is it always positive.

Success can mean accepting you made a mistake, letting someone you thought was going to stick with you go and voluntarily working backward to better understand what’s happening.

While success may not have a phone number, it does have an address — wherever you are.

Like I said before, I’m a firm believer that everyone is born with success, and as life progresses, you begin to find it in you. Like the golden egg of an Easter egg hunt, it’s hard to find, but once you get your hands on it, all the work speaks for itself.

For now, all we can do is continue to wait for those red lights to turn green and to celebrate the small steps forward.