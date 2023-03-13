March is Women’s History Month, and all I’ve seen so far are social media posts.

That is, social media posts of everyone pitting two women against each other over a man.

The media has basically made up an entire feud between Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez — and we’ve all played into it.

Everyone’s taken to bullying Hailey online for all sorts of things, whether it be appearance-wise — which isn’t very 2023-grown-up of everyone — or about her personality, which we can’t know anything about as spectators.

If we take a month dedicated to highlighting the achievements women have made and use it to put all of our energy into diminishing two girls in the public eye down to nothing more than their love-life drama, then we’re not using our voices to speak up for the issues that really matter today.

In June 2022, we took a step backward as a nation and overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing for each state to establish laws protecting or banning how abortions are available to women.

Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin have full bans on abortion today — most without exceptions for rape or incest.

Not to mention, we’re still struggling with gestational limits, as a mere six weeks of pregnancy is allowed in Georgia until abortion is unavailable to women. Six weeks is often before women even know they’re pregnant.

Many other states are continually fighting to keep these bans blocked.

But after a few months of talking about it, it no longer fits the media’s agenda. Roe v. Wade suddenly became another “trend” that seemed important just for a fleeting moment.

After years, women in Iran are still protesting for their rights and risking their lives every day. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested in September for allegedly violating the country’s dress code by wearing her hijab incorrectly, according to her family and media reports.

Amini died in police custody a few days later after allegedly being beaten, and thousands have poured into the street to call for a change since then.

Now, months later, the death toll of protestors fighting for their rights and against discrimination in Iran is up to over 500, and yet, it seems more important to talk about an imaginary feud over Justin Bieber.

Women in Saudi Arabia were granted the right to drive a car only recently in 2018, and they’re still pushing for more rights.

Young girls in Afghanistan are being forced into marriages and being restricted in educational aspects — something not rare in many cultures to this day.

Women around the world every single day face sexual violence in endless ways in their life.

Whether it be in the workplace, in schools or in their own home, the boundaries have been blurred for years, and there have rarely been great strides of improvement in this area without extreme backlash from the media.

There are countless examples of serious issues women face around the world. We could be here all day if I continued to list them.

Women who try to be in positions of authority are so easily dismissed, and the world has been lacking them for too long now.

Half of the population is made up of women, and it’s important to continue to push for a more diverse perspective in leadership positions to create a more inclusive approach to problem-solving.

It’s essential for creating the equal society we’ve pushed for for so many years now.

We’re meant to create a better tomorrow for future generations, and we can’t do that if we’re so consumed in bullying women online instead of bringing awareness to the very real, terrifying realities women are facing around the world today.

At least, we must celebrate women everywhere for their achievements in a world still dominated by men instead of letting our internalized misogyny tear them down — even if they’re internet influencers with their lives in the spotlight. They’re still humans.

Take the rest of Women’s History Month to research and be advocates for women everywhere. They’re someone’s mother, daughter and sister, and most importantly they are someone.

Their conflicts deserve our international attention and energy. We can’t continue to buy into the media’s trivial trends that push our progress backward.