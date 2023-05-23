Stepping back while studying abroad | Column

After endless planning and daydreaming (plus some nerves), I’ve finally made it to Italy.

For six weeks, I’ll attend classes in Salerno while living with a host family. I was incredibly nervous to stay with a host family, but ultimately felt it would be the best decision for me to truly learn the language.

Initially, I was intimidated by the language and worried about what I’d gotten myself into.

Stepping into the city and meeting my host mom was slightly scary. While I have two years of Italian classes under my belt, I couldn’t help but feel slightly in over my head.

There were definite lifestyle differences I noticed from the get-go, like the way people dress and the timing of meals.

It definitely took some time for me to get used to Italy during the first week, but soon enough, I resumed eagerness to begin all of my adventures abroad.

Despite the excitement of big bucket list items — checking out Pompeii and eating pizza, which obviously exceeded expectations — the small moments have been the most invaluable thus far.

Our host family is composed of a mother, Bianca, and her daughter, Maja. Maja is 12 and currently learning English at school.

Bianca constantly encourages Maja to practice English with us, but Maja hates it. One night, after dinner, we finally convinced Maja to speak.

As we skimmed through English pronouns and adjectives, the communication barrier quickly transformed from uncertainties to entertainment.

When Maja asked if she must always use “she is” to start a sentence, she asked using the phrase “per forza.”

I now know “per forza” means “necessarily,” but I spent a good 20 minutes trying to figure out what on earth she wanted to force.

The confusion didn’t spark any negativity — rather, it transcended into a bonding experience. We uncontrollably laughed through broken English and Italian in an attempt to understand any of it.

It was a moment where we could laugh, smile and connect without directly holding a conversation.

I was so caught up in the moment that I didn’t consider whipping out Google Translate like I usually would’ve.

Despite loving my busy schedule at school, my experiences outside of the classroom have already proven to be so precious — especially in creating moments like talking with Maja.

Sitting at the dinner table and working through sentences requires my entire attention, and I’m able to completely live in the moment.

Sometimes, I get caught up in all of my commitments and assignments at school, which distracts me from living in the moment.

I’m technically still in school here, but this new learning experience is already feeling so much better.

Although I’ll continue to have a packed schedule in Italy, I look forward to all of the small moments I’ll have to share. I know living a little slower and consuming my mind by immersing myself in the culture around me will be so fulfilling.

I’m ridiculously excited to continue exploring the cities, food and culture. I’m grateful I was paired with such a welcoming and accommodating family. The group of students here with me is amazing as well.

I don’t necessarily know where this journey will take me over the next month, but I already know this experience was one of the best decisions I’ve made.