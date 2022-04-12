Surprise!

I know I told everyone my time abroad is up at the end of this month, but I’ll actually never come back. I’ve found my forever home in Spain, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Just kidding. But really, you’ll most likely only study abroad once in your life. It’s a few short months that’ll go by faster than you can say, “Bienvenidos!”

As my own program comes to a rapid close, I look back and realize that it seems like yesterday I was sitting in my quarantine apartment, overlooking Barcelona’s beach, shocked that February had already crept up. I often feel like times fly by, but I cannot begin to explain how fast this has gone — just like everyone warned me it would.

While my twinge of inevitable homesickness has me looking forward to going back home for certain aspects such as being reunited with my family and friends and getting back into a healthy routine, my teachers have started preparing us for “reverse culture shock.”

That in itself has been, well, shocking.

My teacher passed out a list of emotions we may feel when we go back. Among them were “boredom,” “restlessness,” “change in values, goals, priorities and attitudes,” “feelings of isolation and depression” and “negativity toward your native culture.”

She also passed us out a bookmark with a small snippet of a Barcelona staple pictured on it and had us write three things we’ll miss and told us to hold it to our hearts when we feel these emotions. I found myself having difficulty finding just three things I’ll miss about my new city and even choked up a bit thinking about leaving.

My life since arriving on Jan. 10 has been nothing short of a movie each day. I’ve found myself more patient, whether it be with fellow travelers or with the slow dining service I’ve come to appreciate. I jump on any opportunity to see something new or do something out of the ordinary. The most adventurous I was in State College was driving to the Dunkin’ on North Atherton instead of walking to the one on College Ave. I can manage to get around with my Spanish skills — which were slim to none when I arrived.

I often find myself slipping into a daydream about showing up back in State College without telling anyone and announcing that I’m finally home as a surprise, being able to embrace my people again and tell them the millions of crazy stories I’ve acquired the past few months from all over the world. This could have been my reality in a few weeks.

However, my dreams here aren’t finished.

I haven’t been to Paris or Amsterdam — cities that have been on my bucket list but I couldn’t quite squeeze in. I haven’t experienced the coast of Spain, where I live, in the warm weather where I can go to the beach and actually swim in the Mediterranean Sea. Barcelona is a colorful city, and I haven’t seen the sun bounce off of the buildings quite like they will in the summer.

With a Visa that doesn’t expire until July, I had a decision to make. It wasn’t easy, as I’ve gone almost three months without being with my friends, but I decided to extend my stay in Spain another month.

It’s not unusual to do this as a study abroad student, but I’m staying put longer than anyone else I’ve talked to.

I also extended an invitation to my friends back at school to join me once their finals are over, eager to be able to share this extra free time with them. And to my pleasant surprise, a few of them accepted and will be joining me in a few weeks.

I couldn’t be more excited to show them around, make them eat at my favorite restaurants and soak up the sun at the different beaches around Barcelona. I’ve referred to it in these columns as “the best city in the world” a few times now, and I think after traveling Europe this semester, I have a little credibility. I’m excited to see their faces when they get to explore it.

As I see more things I want to do or more ideas pop into my head, I text my friend right away to tell her that we should do it. She always agrees with my little rambling and recently she texted me, “We have a lot of plans, Kit Schroder.”

It’s true, I’m being ambitious with packing our itinerary. These past few months have taught me that life is so short, and there’s so much in this world to see and do that if I don’t take chances to expand my horizons, how am I helping myself grow as a person?

And if I don’t take the chance now, what if I don’t get another opportunity?

I know everyone says stuff like this after studying abroad, but I really am a different girl than the one who was reluctant to get on a plane to Spain in January.

In addition to the best version of myself I’ve ever been, I’m also a little piece of every town I’ve explored — every breathtaking mountain that’s stopped me in my tracks, every source of water I’ve dipped my feet in and every new person I’ve laughed with at a local bar or restaurant.

I know it’s hard to decide to go abroad in the first place. Believe me, I’m the biggest fan of being at Penn State with my friends — who are family to me. But Penn State will be there when I get back. People aren’t going to forget about you if you go alone. It’s OK to be afraid — I promise it’ll make you a stronger person in the end.

So, here I am. Someone, who if you ask my friends or read my very first column, didn’t even want to talk about going abroad, telling you to do it for yourself and stay a while because you can. You deserve to see as much of the world as you can and learn from the people you meet and the sights you see.

I’ll say it again because this is important — you deserve to fall in love with the world you live in. There’s so much more than you can even imagine out there waiting for you. I could try to begin to describe it, but I have my own story, which has been a reflection of every chance I’ve taken.

I think you should go out and find your own.

If you need me this May, I’ll be in Spain eating paella, or maybe having a picnic under the Eiffel Tower, still writing that story.

I’ll be back eventually. But for now, I’m finishing what I started the way that I want and deserve to.