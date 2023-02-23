It’s that time of the year again.

THON is over after raising a whopping $15 million to combat childhood cancer, so you know what that means — it’s State Patty’s week.

Almost a full month before the actual holiday, students will celebrate the Irish by waking up at the crack of dawn to break open a cold one.

If you’re thinking about napping or studying this weekend, good luck doing that; there probably isn’t a louder day in State College. Now, I don’t really care about noise, but I’m at a loss for why people wail and scream down Beaver Avenue on a cold February day.

People go insane for State Patty’s, but very few know how to pace themselves. Everyone thinks they can handle it until they’re leaning over the toilet at 2 p.m.

The bars are crowded, and because it’s State Patty’s, a bunch of fools draped in green will wait in the Doggie’s Pub line for hours. Is there a better way to spend a Saturday?

Left and right, people are drinking like the world is ending tomorrow. Everyone tries to push themselves to their limits with alcohol, which only leads to more problems for everyone.

Once in a while, Penn State students forget there are people with established lives who call State College home. Of course it’s not everyone, but some have no regard for the community and its members.

In 2021, there were 36 arrests on State Patty’s, an exponential drop from 2011 when there were 309 arrests and citations.

Apartment buildings have asked people to not host parties on State Patty’s Day, and if you know anything about living off campus, it’s that apartment buildings let students get away with a lot. So, maybe we should start acknowledging why they’re against parties during State Patty’s.

This town does a lot for its students, and a lot of it goes unnoticed. So for once, let’s actually treat this place like our home.

I’m not here to be a buzzkill, but I’ve never understood why State Patty’s is even considered a “holiday,” as Spring break is just one week away.

If we’re going to celebrate State Patty’s, can it at least be around actual Saint Patrick’s Day?

At this point, State Patty’s is inevitable. It’s something students aren’t going to give up — at least not without a fight.

The best advice is to pace yourself and to not try to keep up with everyone. If you need an angel on your shoulder, consider me that angel. Don’t make a dumb mistake that could have long-term ramifications just because it’s “the thing to do.”

In the end, thousands of people will have a fun day, and it'll be a great memory. But, there’s going to be those few who ruin it for everyone and mostly themselves.

Stay safe, have fun and don’t take the green Jell-O shots.