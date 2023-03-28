This past week, I felt like Jack and Rose as they floated in the icy cold water, and their only source of hope was a door that was so conveniently drifting just a couple arms’ lengths away.

The stresses that come with college, being a “grown-up” and living with other people can be overwhelming at best, and the only thing we can do as humans is react.

Everyone has different coping mechanisms. From crying, starting a new show and disregarding all responsibilities, to not sleeping for days, to my personal favorite: staring at the walls and screaming while listening to house music, whatever works for you, keep doing it.

Exercise is another popular stress reliever among college students and the general population. In high school, I ran for the cross country and track-and-field teams. I always felt an amazing and fresh sense of freeness as I ran through the woods or in ovals around the track.

While exercise isn’t always convenient with the schedule we have, one thing will always be there for you: a nice walk.

Gracie’s Note: While cross country was fun, Foley Hill was not. The monster hill of JC Phillips (our team’s home course) has taken many victims and is an expert gaslighter.

A walk to nowhere, a stroll to Old Main, a nice gander down Frat Row on a Tuesday afternoon or a quick little skip to Insomnia Cookies have been little homes of mine during the last semester and a half.

While I do enjoy lifting heavy circles of metal on a 20kg barbell, oftentimes I don’t have the time to get to the gym for a two-and-a-half-hour workout.

That’s the great thing about walks; they can be as long or as short as you make them, and they can be as fast or as slow as you desire. They can even be across a nice flat sidewalk, or you can be like me and be a terrain walker — completely ignoring the fact that sidewalks exist.

Gracie’s Note: When going on terrain walks, it’s important to wear the right shoes. Hiking boots or yellow rain galosh Crocs are not the best choice (speaking from experience). RIP my yellow crocs that lived from October 2022 to the middle of October 2022.

You can even turn these walks into a little social party, pity party or my favorite, the game of “how many people you can make awkward eye contact with.”

Sometimes a walk with friends is all you need to feel good. Days where you’re down in the dumps or feel unmotivated can be quickly turned around with a 20-minute walk with a close friend. You’re also welcomed to go digital and call your friends.

Sometimes I’ll call my mom when I’m on my walks. She’ll tell me about the family drama back at home (it’s honestly so interesting), update me on the latest peeve my father’s exercising to annoy her, fill me in on her new pressure cooker recipes and ask for the gossip that comes with being a college student.

Most of the time, I fall short in the gossip department, but hearing her voice after a long day as I’m walking back from a day of classes or first thing early in the morning as I stroll through State College reminds me that she’s always there.

Gracie’s Note: Unless you really feel comfortable with someone, I’d advise starting with just a phone call. You can FaceTime with those on a more advanced level of friendship. My mother’s used to seeing my face from strange angles, but my father isn’t. He also still doesn’t understand that “Face”Time means FACE. He still picks up calls and greets you with his ear.

Whether you wear HOKA, New Balance, ASICS, Saucony or Crocs, a walk will always be there for you. Don’t let college or life get to you; you’re tough and fast (and have strong ankles).

So next time it feels that the world’s walls are closing in on you, go lace up, breathe and start walkin’.