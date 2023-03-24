If there’s a problem, you can fix it.

It’s easy. There’s a solution to everything. You just aren’t trying hard enough to find one.

Admittedly, I used to be one of those people. I believed that you could fix every problem you have, that there’s a solution to everything.

But I’ve slowly come to realize that’s not the case. Some things don’t have clear-cut solutions no matter how hard you try or want there to be.

The even bigger pill I’ve learned to swallow is that not everyone wants you to solve their problems either.

I know what you’re thinking: “Well, they asked me for my advice, so I’m just going to tell them what they should do.”

Wrong. Listen again. They never asked what you thought about it or what you would do in their situation. They just told you about it because you’re their friend and they needed someone to talk to.

I know it’s hard to sit by and watch people in your life make decisions that might not be the best for them. It’s completely normal to feel this way, to want to interject and spare them from making a mistake.

I get it. I do. You care for them, and it shows.

But what I’ve come to realize over the past couple of weeks is when a person talks about a problem in their life, they aren’t always looking for a solution.

Sometimes they just need to rant, and you just need to listen.

Don’t pass judgment. Don’t tell them what they should be doing. Just sit there and listen to what they have to say.

I’ve recently been in that situation. I’ve told my friends about something that’s been bothering me, and without a doubt, I end up with suggestions on how to solve my problems.

I’m told what I should do, what I should stop doing and what I can’t do. But I never asked.

Here’s the one thing no one tells you: The person who has this issue usually knows what they should be doing or what’s “right” in the situation. They just don’t want to do that.

So, no matter how hard you try to solve their problem, they’re still going to do what they want to do. And you have to let them.

I’d be lying if I told you I sit in silence after my friend tells me an issue they’ve been struggling with. I usually go about finding a solution for them or trying to at least.

I’ve been working on it, though. It’s not my place to tell someone how they should solve their problems, and it’s definitely not my place to judge them for it.

When you’re going through a tough or confusing time, all you need is support. You need to know you have someone in your corner who cares about you and won’t judge you.

You don’t need people trying to solve your problems or passing judgment onto you for handling it a certain way — that becomes isolating.

It’s a hard thing to do, I know. But the next time your friend tells you a problem of theirs, just try to listen to them and see what they need. Don’t try to solve their problem.