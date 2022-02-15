When I move into an apartment in preparation of a new school year, I stockpile.

Maybe it’s the worrywart in me, but I like to have enough food in case of an emergency. I buy backups in addition to the groceries I get on a normal basis. These are usually a one-time occurrence because I know the food will stay good for a while.

Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you look at it — I can’t do my backup food planning in the U.K. Here, everything goes bad faster. Bread, produce and even salad dressing spoils at a much quicker rate across the pond.

That’s because the U.K. uses less chemicals when transporting and making food to bring to grocers.

Food standards in general are very different between the U.S. and the U.K.. According to the Food and Drug Administration handbook, Food Defect Action Levels are used to measure whether specific food is safe for consumer use. According to the handbook, an average of four or more larvae per 500 grams in certain products is acceptable for sale in grocery stores.

Blogger Vani Hari, a.k.a. The Food Babe, first started blogging about her healthy lifestyle after becoming sick and visiting the hospital frequently. Her blog focuses on investigating what’s really in our food and how it’s produced in the U.S.. In one particular article, she compared common food from the U.S. to the same product in the U.K..

Something as simple as ketchup is vastly different in the ingredients. Where the U.K. version lists tomatoes, the U.S. uses tomato concentrate. And while the U.K. uses spirit vinegar and herb extracts, the U.S. lists distilled vinegar, high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup and natural flavoring.

Another food of interest is McDonald’s. Personally, I avoid McDonald’s at all costs back home, but if I’m offered it in the U.K., I'll eat it any day. This is largely in part of the ingredients used.

In the U.K., McDonald's fries are made with a few simple ingredients — potatoes, oil and dextrose. In comparison, the same fries in the U.S. are made with natural beef flavor, dimethylpolysiloxane, dextrose, sodium acid pyrophosphate and a side of potatoes.

That must be why the old fry you dropped underneath your car seats hasn't decomposed yet.

Snack foods are also processed differently. I bet you didn’t know Doritos in the U.S. are made with artificial dyes made from petroleum — the dyes are also contaminated with carcinogens. In the U.K., however, Doritos aren’t made with Red #40, Blue #1 and Yellow #5. Instead, they use paprika extract and annatto.

So, why is the U.S. feeding us all of these chemicals? Perhaps to prolong food shelf life and to ensure products make it through the transportation process — something that’s needed in a country as vast as ours. In contrast, the U.K. is roughly the size of Oregon.

Do the executives of our food companies not care about what goes into our bodies? Is it just a matter of turning a profit?

All wild conspiracies, but when we take a look at the ingredients we’re consuming, I might start to draw conclusions as to why I feel sick after eating fast food.

“Organic” in the U.S. seems to be just the standard of food in the U.K.

Food just tastes different here. Chicken nuggets from McDonald’s are actually good and don’t make me feel sick after eating them. And while my tomatoes may get moldy within a week, at least I know I’m not consuming any preservatives.

It’s just something subtle that makes the food taste slightly different and in turn makes me feel better while eating it.

Must be the chemicals — or lack thereof.