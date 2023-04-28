Whether you’re arriving in State College for the first time, or know the borough like the back of your hand, there are always new things to discover — small joys to bring light to your day.

After familiarizing myself with State College the past two years, I’ve uncovered new corners of the college town and campus. While there are plenty more to seek out, and I’m always learning something new here.

I’ve accumulated a current list of some of my favorite, niche locations scattered across State College.

1. The Schlow Library

It was a cool October weekend when I first discovered the Schlow Library. During this time, my best friend, Hannah, was visiting me for the weekend of the Penn State White Out game. After an exhausting Saturday, Hannah and I strolled along the streets of State College — picking up coffee from Elixr and carrying our stuffed backpacks.

We were determined to go explore and get some work done.

Cradling our hot coffee cups, Hannah pointed out Schlow Library across the street.

I had never noticed the library before.

We stationed ourselves at a table on the second floor of the library — overlooking downtown State College and the cloudy sky above.

From this moment forward, the Schlow Library stamped itself as one of my favorite places to get work done and sit with my thoughts.

I like to weave through the aisles of books and magazines, letting my eyes gaze over the worn spines. Slouching in the comfy armchairs is also quite relaxing.

The Schlow Library offers a sense of peace and nostalgia that the on-campus library doesn’t quite match.

2. Vibe Coffee Co.

The day my roommate, Lauren, walked into our apartment carrying a luscious-looking latte was the day I learned about Vibe Coffee Co.

As a gal that strictly drinks hot, black coffee, I was shocked when I first sipped Vibe Coffee Co.’s iced latte and actually enjoyed it.

The small coffee shop is tucked in a cute corner on West Beaver Avenue Inside the shop, the aroma of fresh coffee fills the air and each employee greets guests with a smile. A small pastry case sits atop the service counter — displaying a rotation of fresh bagels, chocolate croissants and some variety of muffin.

Booths, filled with customers clacking away on their keyboards or nudging their noses in a book, line the perimeter of the shop. If you dine-in, your coffee is served in a cool ceramic cup.

My go-to order is a small cold brew with sweet cold foam. I also sometimes get a bagel to bring home and make a hearty sandwich with.

During holidays, the shop tops your beverage with festive sprinkles and a splash of color. Around Valentine’s Day, my coffee was served with pink glitter and small, heart sprinkles floating atop it. It made me so happy.

It’s the small things.

Vibe Coffee Co. is my go-to stop for a caffeine kick.

I can never thank Lauren enough for introducing me to Vibe Coffee Co. and blessing my beverage selection.

3. The Business Building cubicles

Due to my class schedule this semester, the Business Building became a regularly visited location for me.

While the main level of the building gives airport terminal vibes — packed with people, modern decor and tall windows — the lower level is much calmer.

Scaling down the side staircase spits you right into a quiet hallway of individual work stations.

Small tables are stationed in front of a series of comfy booths. Across from the elevators, there are more of these work booths — except the chairs have tall sides you can lean against, like small, cozy cubicles.

I’ve taken a short nap in one of these chair cubicles — and passersby couldn’t even notice.

I also wrote my first column of the semester in one of these cubicles.

If you like to be comfy, do work and not feel like everyone in the world is staring at you (cough cough — the Starbucks at Paterno Library seats), then this is the place to go.

