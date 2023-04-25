Gracie’s Note: My first-ever column was about my deep love for Chief Keef’s “Love Sosa.” If you know me, you know that song runs through my veins 24/7. I thought, what better way to end the semester than with a return to the beginning, with “Love Sosa.”

Your “Love Sosa” moment’s coming, and with a little doubt and some character development, magical things will begin to unfold” — me, 15 weeks ago.

My first column for The Daily Collegian was about nothing other than the song “Love Sosa.” Name something more on brand for me, I’ll wait.

While my “Love Sosa” moment may have gotten lost in one of the many retrogrades that have occurred since Jan. 10, I can say I’ve become wiser, more flexible, physically bruised and dented (queue Mater’s entrance) throughout this semester. But it’s all for the plot, and whoever is writing my script — you’re doing great, honey.

End of semester stats are looking like the following: 27 Tide-To-Go sticks used, 12 trips to Growing Tree Toys, triple digit Band-Aids applied, two new nail colors discovered and approximately 13 books read.

While a quick glance at those numbers may be concerning to some, to me, it’s a success.

PHYS 250 has been like overcooked chicken — extremely tough. The Willard Building has seen too much of me, just like my roommates when I come home with varying sized rocks stuffed in any pockets.

Irving’s served as my creative hub of the semester, and its blueberry bagels continue to bring me back to reality. The man at Yogurt Express always put a smile on my face, and the cashier at D.P. Dough chirped me whenever I ordered my favorite calzone: “The Pesto Zone.”

Two words: “Love Sosa.” Also love Yogurt Express and D.P. Dough.

The Pollock Testing Center continues to appear in my nightmares, along with the full derivation of the Navier-Stokes equation.

Gracie’s Note: I have no idea why this formula shows up in my nightmares or why I even think about it. It has zero relevance to my life.

“Love Sosa,” but also…why?

Ant infestations kept me on my toes, biobehavioral health 300-level class discussion boards tested my patience, and the seemingly unsynchronized traffic lights paired me with oncoming traffic that shouldn't have been coming at me.

“Love Sosa,” but also learn how to navigate the traffic lights.

I took up a feature article with Penn State men's club lacrosse and met a bunch of cool dudes who ball and were hit by a few wide shots and wild passes. A few weeks later, Drew Allar nearly took me out with a stray dart deep to the left end zone corner. I had my seven seconds of fame.

“Love Sosa,” and love sports.

Through struggle and misfortune, dents, bruises and empty boxes of Band-Aids, you add to your plot, and no plot is perfect. Have you ever seen a movie or a show with no conflict? No, and if you have, I’ll take it moneyline and say it was boring.

As Chief Keef says, “They do it all for Sosa.” But you — you do it all for you and for the person you have yet to become.

Now, I’m no philosopher or deep, intellectual thinker. But I’m a strong believer of doing things for you — nobody else.

Go on those adventures; take those chances; don’t use ChatGPT, and walk to class instead of taking the bus, so you can absorb the life that’s everywhere on campus.

Compliment the person in front of you while standing in the Dunkin’ line.

Continue to imitate the mechanical “vroom” of the athlete’s scooters.

Smile at the professors you pass on campus, and say thank you to the food workers and anyone who helps you.

Chief Keef creates music to express himself and to share his stories. His music didn’t raise quitters or people who shy away from their plot.

So go out, “Love Sosa” and do it for the plot.

