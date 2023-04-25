For the past few months, I’ve been infatuated with the idea of time travel.

I know it can’t happen, and it never will, and I’ve watched The Butterfly Effect and all those kinds of movies enough to know that if it does, I shouldn’t mess with it.

But if it did exist, I’ve decided I would probably still use it — despite the risks. If you’ve seen me walking around campus recently with my notorious RBF, I’m daydreaming about traveling back to the end of my senior year of high school to relive the past four years again.

I often wonder if I would change anything. My answer is typically no, despite the many mistakes I made. My Penn State career has been the absolute best time of my life, and I will miss it every day for the rest of my life. It is finally the home I’ve looked for my entire life.

Over the winter break of a rough freshman year, I decided to get my life together. I was in between majors, either film or journalism, and finally, I switched all my classes to go the journalism route.

My whole life, people had told me I’d be a journalist, even before I knew what that meant. Since I was way too young to read some of the stories in the newspaper, I’d still stain my elbows every morning with the ink from leaning on the paper, and everyone at school made fun of me because they looked funky. I was so intrigued by the idea of working in a fast-paced newsroom, making decisions and interviewing people, even though I was a painfully shy and anxious kid.

I bought a new hair ribbon for my Collegian interview. I still wear the ribbon sometimes, and I always feel like a scared freshman again, standing outside of the West Foster Avenue office, considering turning around and going back to East Halls.

While everything went online just weeks after my six-person candidate class started in the spring of 2020, the Collegian became nothing but a stressful, virtual task each week. I didn’t know anybody, so it wasn’t even a social outlet in a time of isolation.

But without the few anxiety-filled semesters of being a lifestyle, features, news and sports reporter, I wouldn’t have realized the typical newspaper route may not be for me, despite it being some of my best work to date. A few panic attacks about deadlines and sources later, I started regretting not choosing to pursue film and going to work in Hollywood movies for the rest of my life.

But the beauty of the Collegian is that it gives you opportunities to explore the field of communications through different positions and the people who surround you.

In the summer of 2021, I got an email about being on the Board of Editors as a lifestyle editor, with all of these people who seemed to be great friends and actually knew what they were doing. I could barely even figure out Slack.

Honestly, I had just wanted to be a columnist, and I have to admit, after the infamous editing training at Becky’s house, I was ready to quit.

But that’s the semester I’m constantly so nostalgic for despite all of the many lows and late nights it came with.

I thank my lucky stars every day that Luke Vargas asked me to do the first staff playlist of the semester. I remember as I was editing his playlist I immediately listened to the songs and found his number on the contact sheet to tell him how amazing it was.

Luke has taught me more about friendship in the past two years than anybody. I owe so much of my emotional growth to his wise words, as well as his dedication to being in my life and showing me what it’s like to truly care about someone. I feel there aren’t enough words in my vocabulary to explain what our friendship means to me, which is ironic since I rarely spoke my mind when we met. If he were writing this right now, he’d know what to say, or he’d probably have a song for me.

And I couldn’t be more glad he and I ran into Phoebe one early September evening, where she just spilled everything on her mind. I remember it was my first time really talking to her, and I could never have guessed the insane friendship that would come about. Phoebe is the smartest person I know, and she puts up a tough front, but she’s a genuine, sweet person that I am so proud of and I could not imagine my Penn State years without her. Kit + Phoebe forever.

Courtney, of course, will always be my work wife. I was so overwhelmed during my first few weeks of editing that I couldn’t keep up at all, and she kept such a calm demeanor. If I were her, I would’ve hated me. You were the last and one of the toughest goodbyes when I went abroad, and there will no doubt be more tears shed over leaving you.

I won’t bore everyone with my long love letters to the people who heard me rant about my life for hours and listened with interest, but I do have more shoutouts.

Becky, Andrew and Jade: I miss you three so much, and I find myself laughing out loud whenever we catch up. You made the office such a welcoming place for me, and that means the world. Andrew, I’m sorry for missing my social shift so often last fall. But in my defense, it was at 9 a.m.

Fernanda: Becoming close has been the best thing to happen to me at the Collegian this year. I am going to miss you, but I’m still going to text you 24/7, and I expect constant updates on everything even when I’m washed up and long gone. I see so much of myself in you, except you’re the stronger and much cooler version of me.

Caleb: My sweet photography prodigy, thank you for being one of the greatest friends I’ve had here so quickly. I can’t believe we didn’t get more time together, but I see BIG THINGS for your future, and I’ll be back for Panera lunches.

Ben: Big shoutout to you for convincing me to go abroad when I was being #drama about it in the office.

Ella Freda: Thanks for the graduation pictures!

Andrew Buckman: Thank you for always being a consistent shoulder to lean on.

Braden and James Langan: Thank you guys for the laughs. Seriously. You both rock, you’re so creative and smart, and I’m going to miss you.

Olivia, Nick and Sophia: You guys are going to kill it next year. You’re three of the sweetest souls I have ever met in my entire life, and I’m so excited to see you guys thrive in your leadership positions. My biggest flex is that Olivia Estright was MY candidate buddy!

The list goes on and on. Megan, Jerry, Will, Sarah, Victoria, Joe Eckstein, Carson, Joel, Olivia Woodring — every single person I’ve worked with has been amazing and I’m definitely forgetting so many, but this column is already insanely long.

The moments we’ve frozen in time for this newspaper these past four years are pretty close to this time travel idea I won’t shut up about. I could write a book on why working on the stories I did and with the people in Willard 202 shaped me into the person I am today. But in reality, it just connected me to the child I’ve buried deep inside of me.

Being a student journalist at the Collegian has finally given a voice to the little girl who cried in front of the whole second grade because she couldn’t figure out multiplication, but lived on the library floor reading book after book way above her reading level and writing her own short stories.

I grew up listening to people tell me how bad I was at science and math, but I would endure every algebra exam again just to be able to relive each time I got to do what I love and piece together a story of the coolest alumni and students or overshare through my columns with the hope of someone reading it and realizing they are not alone in their struggles.

Kit Schroder; arts candidate, news reporter, sports reporter, lifestyle features reporter, downtown and campus blogger, lifestyle editor, abroad columnist, columnist x2 and opinion editor — out.

