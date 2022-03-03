Some students (myself included) don’t need any help torpedoing their academic careers — we’re naturals at it.

We don’t need to practice forgetting our homework. We can sleep through class without a gameplan. We bomb test without ever breaking a sweat. We may fail, but we’re certainly not failures at failing.

But it's important for me to recognize that not everyone was lucky enough to be endowed with a lack of intelligence. Some students can’t help but make good grades, or even worse, some people work hard to do well in school.

These poor souls often come up to me and ask, “You look stupid, can you help me become a low-achiever?” For everyone out there wondering if they’ll be ever fated to earning good grades, there is help.

Hi, I’m Braden Dyreson, a licensed moron, and I used to get good grades, but then I devolved into the man I am today — and you can too.

I’ve created a program to take you from an average or even good student to an abysmal one. By following my scientifically unproven steps, you’ll be earning Cs, Ds and Fs.

With spring break right around the corner and many midterm tests, essays and projects due this week, you have the perfect excuse to tank those grades. Don’t you deserve more than a week for a break? Then start taking your break early and forget doing all of that junk.

The big secret that no one talks about is that failing is a lot easier than succeeding. Most of the time you don’t even have to try at failing. You just don’t do anything and then what happens, happens.

I know there are some chronic grade grubbers out there who can’t help but proofread an essay before they turn it in. This is truly tragic, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel — you just have to let go.

Don’t try so hard. In fact, don't even try at all. Take that research paper on the origins of the War of 1812 and burn it. I’m serious, set it ablaze. Only by doing something drastic and dramatic can you go cold turkey.

There’s are old sayings that go, “Cs get degrees” or “D is diploma” (see I know how to spell, I may be stupid, but I’m not dumb), but we shouldn’t merly resign ourselves to these cheap diluted victories of only partial academic mediocrity.

To get in the mindset of the intellectual dunce you see before you today, I trained my soul every morning. Written in crude black paint on the side of my wall is, “F is the only true success.” I let those words wash over and inspire me every day.

You’ve got a moron inside of you too, I can feel it — you just have to unleash it.

Achieve your dreams today by taking six years to get a diploma that’s worth less than the paper it’s written on.