Your favorite childhood cartoons are no longer safe.

Just days after the release of the “Chip ‘n Dale” reboot, which was the cash grab of all cash grabs, albeit quite funny, the lovable yellow bear known as Winnie the Pooh is now getting a reboot — but not the type you might expect.

In January 2022, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain, allowing anyone to use his image and likeness, and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield appeared to salivate at the opportunity.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” is currently in production with Jagged-Edge Productions, and so with this dark retelling of Winnie lore coming to fruition, let’s take a look at how the plot could possibly unfold.

Honey has been outlawed as it has been deemed a hallucinogen after a mutation in bees tainted Winnie’s favorite treat.

Only the elite such as TikTokers, actors and politicians have access to honey, and they host lavish parties in the Hollywood Hills where everyone eats honey until they drop. Sen. Charles Schumer and Jake Paul make cameos as they share a vat of honey.

We pan down to the bottom of the hill to see a disheveled Winnie, who has fallen on hard times after his honey dispensary went out of business from the honey ban.

He’s seething, looking up at the people enjoying what he can’t have, and he makes the call to an old friend — Piglet.

“I’ve got them; bring everyone,” the disgruntled Winnie says. “It’s time.”

We see the inside of the house with background music as the only sound while everyone trips out from the honey. Jared Leto licks honey off of Donald Trump Jr.’s arm, and James Corden takes in honey by the gallon.

The door swings open, but no one enters, and suddenly all of the lights turn off. No one knows if they’re hallucinating or if it’s real.

Then from the shadows, Tigger mauls Corden, tearing him to shreds as honey and blood spew everywhere.

“Tiggers don’t jump; they kill,” he utters as the blood drips from his mouth.

Winnie pounces on Ryan Seacrest and rips his head clean off. Piglet puts two rounds through Leto’s chest and says, “S-s-s-sorry but Piglet doesn’t take prisoners.”

The rest of the movie continues as Winnie and friends claw and kill everyone in the house with no one knowing if they’re hallucinating.

Finally, with blood splattered everywhere, they reach the master bedroom. Piglet shoots the lock, and the door swings open to reveal none other than Eeyore sharing the bed with Selena Gomez and Cardi B.

He welcomes his old friends, unaware of what they’re doing there.

Winnie, in awe that Eeyore is the one hosting the party, stands there conflicted. He doesn’t want to kill his dear friend but then remembers that Eeyore was one of the activists encouraging Congress to outlaw honey.

Now, Eeyore admits he just did that to start his own black market for honey, and Winnie enters a fit of rage.

He kills Gomez and Cardi B, but then Eeyore’s able to get a knife to Winnie’s throat. He says somberly, “I never thought it would come to this,” but then Piglet shoots Eeyore, and the killing spree comes to an end.

Winnie and friends leave the house as Winnie drops the last line.

“Leave the gun; take the honey.”

