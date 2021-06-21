Editor’s Note: This column does not reflect the views of The Daily Collegian’s Board of Editors. The Collegian is a pro-grass newspaper.

I’m just going to say what everybody is already thinking: Grass sucks. I’m not talking about wacky tobacky, the devil’s side salad, cannabis bannabis, Mary Jade herself. This column is not about marijuana.

Instead I am speaking about literal grass. The rows of green we see everywhere.

There are some lucky parts of the world that are practically completely grass free such as the Gobi Desert or Antarctica. But in Happy Valley, there’s grass beyond comprehension. It grows everywhere. On Old Main Lawn, on the IM fields, in little strips by the road. You can’t escape grass. It haunts all of us at every turn.

Now some people have asked me, “Why should we be against grass?” or, “Dude, why do you hate grass so much,” or, “Sir, this is a Red Lobster. Can you please get the table?”

All of these questions don’t stop me — they simply reveal the sick pro-grass opinions of my skeptics.

Big grass has so indoctrinated us and our society, we don’t think about grass. We just stand around like unquestioning sheep slowly chewing the grass that is our very oppressor. But have you ever stopped a moment and said, “Why grass?” No you haven’t, you unenlightened grass-loving moron.

If you ever truly chewed on the question, you would have come to the horrific conclusion that the benign beauty of grass is just a lie. Grass media, the grass government, grass-fed beef and our own grass-confused parents have been lying to us for generations.

Once you remove the grass from your eyes you begin to see what the corporatists, bureaucrats and Red Lobster waitstaff don’t want you to know. Public parks become hellscapes covered in a grassy disease — temples to the greatest lie of our time: “Grass is good.”

I won’t let the grass win! It’s already taken so much from me. Stain-free white shorts, an allergy-free spring and a backyard covered in sand. Join me taking our world, our lives from grass!

The revolution begins now. No more of this mowing complacency just allowing the grass to grow back stronger. We will cut it down to the root! Do not go gently into that grassy night, my friends.