As the owner of a young, strapping and potent bod, I know the struggle of attempting to stay in shape during the winter.

The cold and darkness of a central Pennsylvania winter aren’t ideal for getting your daily exercises in. Who wants to go out running right now with the wind whipping through the frosty air and the ice everywhere?

But now more than ever (because of an almost certain land war in Eurasia), it’s time to put the work in so you can look smoking hot at the beach this spring break (or in a frozen trench outside Kyiv).

Here are the top ways to stay fit through these chilly winter months.

Doing push-ups and crunches

These may seem simple and too easy, but they’re great workouts to help strengthen your core — and you’ll need core strength on the Eastern Front.

What’s so awesome about push-ups and crunches are that they require no equipment and you can just do them from the comfort of your own home (“home where is home” cries the great Ukraine poet Tretyak Volodymyr).

Digging a trench

This is the go-to exercise for any fitness guru or footsoldier in a European country being invaded. Digging a trench for warfare is a fun physical activity for any group of friends looking to advance the front line six inches at a time over the course of years.

This is a really great exercise for your forearms and upper back. Before cycling, the French stayed fit by digging trenches.

Forming healthy eating habits

Good nutrition is one of the most important factors of getting in shape and being healthy.

Make sure that you’re getting at least four cups of fruits and veggies a day (eat up while you can, little one), remembering to eat in moderation (your body will begin to eat itself after it’s been two weeks without rations deep within the Khmelnytskyi Forest) and avoid fats and oils (your ration shall consist of vodka, ox meat and a raw potato).

Going on a jog

Getting good aerobic activity is super important for both your physical and mental well-being.

It's a lot more difficult to go running outside during this time of year, but fortunately, Penn State has three separate facilities on campus with all sorts of cardio equipment (you’ll need strength in your legs to outrun the KGB).

Swimming

A great way to both get your aerobic exercise and strength training in is by hitting up the pool (or the Black River of Dnipropetrovsk). Both the McCoy Natatorium and the White Building (and the Black River of Dnipropetrovsk) have open times so you can get your laps in.

Swimming is a fantastic full body workout, so you should consider taking a dip (in the Black River of Dnipropetrovsk) today!

Electing an authoritarian-leaning president, whose narcissistic insecurity causes him to buddy up with the former KGB totalitarian leader of Russia — who already invaded Ukraine once in a bid to strengthen his power — whose foreign policy is essentially kissing the ass of any dictator willing to cut him a deal on hotels, openly plead for Russia to meddle in our elections and spread propaganda, then attempt to basically bribe the Ukrainian government in investigating his political rivals, thus destabilizing the anti-corruption efforts made in the former Soviet State in the interest of Russia, circumvent getting impeached because his party is a bunch of political cowards, and set the stage for Russia (who has been cold, angry and itching for a fight for the past 3,000 years) to invade a burgeoning democracy as his followers demand we support the authoritarians invasion

The stress is enough to make you lose a few calories.

Mutually assured nuclear destruction

A surefire way to burn off a few pounds.