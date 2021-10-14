Editor’s Note: The following column is not reflective of the editorial stance of The Daily Collegian, nor is it reflective of any sane or competent person’s view on Penn State football.

So we lost. I mean, “we” as in Penn State lost — I was on my “A” game all Saturday. This is on the team, not me.

In spite of the loss to Iowa (what even is an Iowa?) we still have a chance to become the national grand master champions of college football or whatever.

I’m known for neither knowing or caring about football, and that’s why I believe I’m more than qualified to give Penn State the advice it needs to become everything it wants to be.

1. Don’t lose

This may seem like pretty basic advice, but we were unable to follow it this past week. It’s essential in the game of football not to lose.

You have to make sure your number of points is more than the other team’s number of points. Even if it’s only by one point, all you need to do is make sure your point total is bigger than your opponents.

How do you make sure that happens? I don’t know.

Penn State’s going to have to hire me on as coach to obtain that level of advice. But in broad strokes, make sure you’ve scored more points than the other team.

2. The game has two halves

It’s essential to remember American football has two halves (I guess anything that can be divided has two halves on a certain level, but that’s a discussion for another time).

Therefore, it’s important not just to be winning at halftime, but at the end of the game as well. It’s a marathon, not a sprint — but it’s also football, not track.

Penn State was winning halfway through the game, but that doesn’t really matter — you only have to win the second half.

1. Don’t get hurt

It’s really hard to do anything when you're hurt, but it’s especially hard to play football with an injury.

This was clearly demonstrated with Sean Clifford’s injury this past Saturday.

Notice how we lost after Clifford was hurt — a clear correlation and perhaps causation between the two.

Follow these simple tips and tricks, and I guarantee Penn State will go on to have an undefeated season.

This has been Braden Dyreson, ESPN.