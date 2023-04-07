Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian has no problem with the royal family and is against clickbait. We don’t claim Braden Dyreson.

I’m attempting to spearhead a new initiative at The Daily Collegian to create more clickbait. There’s too much good journalism going on that someone needs to balance it out, and I’m that person.

However, creating clickbait is far more difficult than it seems. It’s both a science and an art.

There are some basic foundations, such as borderline libelous headlines and a list. But from there, it’s up to journalists to create and fuel the drama.

I think it’s finally time I give my thoughts on the royal family. I know the people have been waiting countless years for our world’s most enduring voice to provide my thoughts on the royal family.

Plus they pretty much just exist at this point for clickbait, so here we go.

1. The Queen has been actually dead for the past 20 years

Recently the queen (famously named after iconic British rock band Queen) died. I mean, not that recently, but it was like last semester or something.

People were shocked that an old lady could live that long, and that was of course, a ruse. Queen Elizabeth II died in October of 1992. We all know this. The Brits have put up a long con “Weekend at Bernie’s” (famously named after iconic Vermont senator Bernie “Feel the Bern” Sanders) to sell American’s tabloids.

The queen has only “died” now because the corpse finally started to rot, and they could no longer continue the sick fraud. And thus, “another one bites the dust.”

2. The inbreeding hasn’t paid off

What’s the difference between a royal wedding and a West Virginia wedding? How drunk the violinist is.

Look, I’m no genie, but I did get a C+ in 10th grade biology, so I know that cousins shouldn’t reproduce. But the royal family is essentially founded on incest. It’s the mangled cornerstone of nobility.

I know the British are probably in favor of inbreeding, but they also eat blood sugar, so are we really going to use their judgment on everything? Look, the next heirs happen to be bald and a ginger — the royal gene pool is so shallow that diving is prohibited.

3. The royal family is dumb, and the fact that anyone would care about them in 2023 is dumb

It's kind of weird that people still bow to other adults — weird in a bad sort of way.

At this point, most monarchs have their heads on pikes. (Relax, the monarchs have put plenty of peasant heads on pikes, so it all works in the “Circle of Life.”) But even worse than royalty still existing is that we give them any of our attention or even a bit of respect.

The fact that England still gives a random family millions of dollars and a big shiny crown just so we can keep this charade going is honestly a bigger self-own than their teeth.

Anyway, it's stupid, and maybe if everyone ignores it, it will go away.