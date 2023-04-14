Editor’s Note: The following is a list of events that are happening at The Daily Collegian this week. For more information, go to collegian.psu.edu or email Braden at bsd5216@psu.edu.

We have an exciting week here at the Collegian for both staffers and non-staffers. I’ve compiled a list of awesome activities to do with the Collegian this week.

Daily Collegian vs. Onward State

Today. Friday. 6 p.m. At the East Halls basketball courts. Unless people are using the courts, then we’ll find somewhere else to play.

Your Daily Collegian is taking on Onward State in a dodgeball game to determine once and for all that we’re the superior student news outlet. Come out and support us as we continue to dominate on and off the court.

I’ve been training and ‘roiding up for years for this moment so that when the time came, the Collegian could crush Onward State. The time has come. It’s time for me to confront my destiny.

So if you want to see me throw a 90 mph dodgeball into an Onward staffer’s face, this is the time and place.

The Daily Collegian Formal

So many exciting events at the Collegian this week. On Monday, we’re hosting our not-so-annual formal at Primanti Bros. And the really crazy part about it is that there are still tickets left. So you (yes, you esteemed reader) have the opportunity to come bust some moves with the Collegian for the low, low price of $25.

Plus, food is included, supposedly. I don’t actually know.

Follow this link (Note for the Editor: Include the link to buy tickets) (Editor’s Note: There’s no link to sign up.) We currently need to make our money back and sell out our tickets. So please come to formal. You may have the opportunity to dance with 2022’s sexiest man alive: me.

Dropping articles

This is a time-honored Collegian tradition — dropping articles. I don’t even have sources, and this bad boy’s coming in late. I’m sure some Collegian articles that are supposed to get done this week will not get done. That’s life, you know. I don’t know. I’m just trying to pad the word count on the column at this point. Uuuuuuuugggghhhh.

MORE COLUMN CONTENT

