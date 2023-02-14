Are you in denial about graduating?

Are you considering applying to graduate school because you don’t want to become a full-fledged adult?

Are you researching time travel because of how many times family members have said, “Enjoy your last semester because it will never be the same,” and want to do a do-over with college?

If this sounds like you, have no fear, your guide to graduation is here.

The first step is to forget any other advice you’ve heard from current college graduates; they know nothing. They’re not you and at the peak age of 21 or 22. You actually do know it all — contrary to what your parents have said.

The second step is to evaluate your classes. Definitely don’t buckle down for your last semester. Employers are 100% not looking at your last semester’s grades.

It will never be the same, so enjoy sleeping in. That 9-to-5 job is waiting for you in the distant future, so you can afford to skip a class or two to sleep in. You might never get the chance to again.

Start looking for reasons to put off graduation. You don’t need to know when your specific major’s hiring cycle is.

Who needs to know that the public relation’s hiring period starts in March, but the engineering hiring period starts a year before graduation when this is your last semester of college?

If you don’t know that, you definitely shouldn’t go to your advisers to find out because nobody really needs that knowledge. You can just easily look for an additional minor to pursue to make your resume look better.

Start making a list of everything you haven’t done in State College — every bar or restaurant that you’ve always wanted to try but just haven’t gotten around to it.

Don’t worry about the amount of money you’d spend doing this because, remember, money is replaceable. Time is not.

Money is paper, right? It practically grows on trees.

You definitely don’t need to know the general rule of having three times the average rent saved in your bank account to move out and live on your own after graduation. That’s what your parent’s basement is for.

Don’t worry about your resume either. It doesn’t have to be perfect.

Bob Martin, assistant dean for internships and career placement within the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, has many resume workshops for communications students, but you don’t really need to attend those meetings.

The only thing you need to be worried about is making the most out of your last semester. Worry about having fun with your friends and making memories that will last a lifetime.

We don’t come to college for a degree; we come to college to experience the quintessential “college experience” we saw in the movies when we were younger.

Focus on that. After these four years, life will never be the same.

Unless you’re becoming a doctor — hats off to you guys.

As for one last important piece of advice, remember nobody’s life path looks the same. Some will grab a job right out of graduation; some will never use their degree again, and some will pursue a career in academia.

What I mean is, don’t compare your path to others, and don’t take every advice you’re given pertaining to graduation seriously, even my advice (especially my advice).

At the peak age of 21 or 22, we actually do know it all.