Editor’s Note: The following column is not representative of the editorial standpoint of The Daily Collegian, which ardently believes Braden does not belong on this or any year’s Homecoming Court.

What the hell is wrong with Penn State?

What has happened to this once proud institution that it has now stooped this low?

Homecoming has been officially ruined, since I haven’t been nominated for Homecoming Court.

Homecoming was once a proud tradition at The Pennsylvania State University, passed down generation to generation, from ancestors to their descendents.

From the university’s humble origins when it was a few huts along the Tigris and Euphrates Riverbed until today in 2021, Penn State Homecoming has stood the test of time as a beautiful and revelous occasion.

With this act of omitting my nomination from the Court, Penn State has betrayed this valued tradition.

Now, I may not be a senior or “an accredited student at this university,” as those shills in the registrar’s office are always fond of telling me in emails, but I still go above and beyond the qualifications for Court.

I have a roguish handsomeness and charm about me (Editor’s Note: Disputed).

Everyone who’s ever met me on campus likes me (Editor’s Note: Highly Disputed).

I’m both the cornerstone and bedrock of this community (Editor’s Note: That’s just not true).

There’s je ne sais quoi to me. As my nicknames of “wonder kid” and “once and future king” imply, it’s my destiny to be on Homecoming Court.

With all the clear and overwhelming reasons why I should be on Homecoming Court, the question naturally arises — why wasn’t I chosen? This is no mere oversight nor mere accident.

There’s an organized, secret and diabolical plot to prevent me from assuming monarchical rights. I’ve come to believe this sect has infiltrated every level of the Penn State administration through my own research on Facebook and Reddit.

Thus, I must begin a movement to make sure this “truth” comes to light, and we shall be called “Qourt Anonymous,” or QAnon for short.

QAnon may talk like morons, think like morons and act like morons, but we’re no morons.

I’ll be reinstated to the rightful throne as your Homecoming KING, and you’ll all pay for this massive coverup.

In conclusion, I leave you with the words that have guided me through these troubles:

“When stuff starts getting dicey, don’t lose your head” - King Louis XVI (sophomore-communication arts and sciences).