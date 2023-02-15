“Kill ‘em with kindness” has always been my mantra in life.

I’ve always believed that being nice is the key to building strong relationships. People can only hate the smile of a friendly face for so long.

Lately though, a new feeling has been stirring in me. This bears strong correlation to being a New York Giants fan in State College while the Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl.

I’m a hater — and a proud one.

I couldn’t tell you the last time I felt as much joy and jubilation when Jalen Hurts threw a sad duck 20 yards short of the end zone and the clock hit all zeros on Sunday night.

Walking through downtown State College that night was one of my favorite memories this year. I wouldn’t have been shocked to see a lone tumbleweed rolling across South Allen Street.

Seeing the misery of a fanbase and team I despise while being in “Birds Country” during all of it is stuff that only happens in dreams.

If I thought life couldn't get better, I also got to see the Phillies lose the World Series. As a New Yorker, I’m on cloud nine.

Philadelphia’s normal inhabitants and its poser ones were suffering from a case of “Main Character Syndrome” for a few weeks now, and this wrong was finally righted.

It’s a good lesson to not expect a fairy-tale ending when you’re from an inferior city. It’s an even better lesson that when you live less than two hours south of the greatest city in the world, you might as well just swallow your pride and move there.

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. caught a glimpse of the idiocracy of the Philadelphia fans in a viral video after the Super Bowl. In this, Philadelphians NPC are seen walking the streets of the city unable to accept that in sports and in geography, Philly will always be the bridesmaid — never the bride.

You’d hope that after two crushing losses, three if you count the Philadelphia Union, it would be enough to humble the city.

Knowing the fans, though, they’ll come back with more undeserved arrogance.

There won’t be any parades on Broad Street this week, and if there really is a god out there, there will never be one again.

In all honesty, the 76ers should lose to get it out of the way before the NBA Finals just to soften the inevitable blow.

I got a little carried away there with the hate, which is something I am welcoming now. I’m choosing to be guided by hate, rather than love.

I found a lot of enjoyment in commenting: “Happy Monday losers!” on every Eagles TikTok I saw Monday morning.

My advice to those who replied is the following, “Don’t give it if you can’t take it.”

The downfall of my enemies means almost more than a victory of my own. When people look back and try to figure out why and when the flip that made James Langan a hater switched, they can look to State College in February 2023 when Eagles fans put me through hell as evidence.