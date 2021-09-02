This past week, a rally of morons rocked the Penn State community on the steps of Old Main. Approximately 19 morons called on President Eric Barron and the Penn State administration to lift the masking mandate inside all Penn State buildings.

But, the morons were as undeterred by Penn State’s apathy as they were by basic scientific understanding and continued their protest at the auspicious time of noon on a Tuesday.

Morons — followers of an ideology commonly known as Moronism — are a fascinating group here on campus with a rich tradition of being idiots. However, morons can be found all over the United States and perhaps the whole world, although their exact numbers are unknown.

Numbers and statistics are of little consequence to morons who view empirical data as a vast conspiracy. Why have facts on your side when you can just make up unintelligible nonsense?

The morons protesting wanted to make their voices heard, leaving flyers all over campus, yet their numbers were so small. The numbers were so small that students playing spikeball on Old Main lawn far outnumbered the moron protest.

There are those who would argue that criticizing morons for using their free speech rights and right to protest is wrong. I have no problem with morons being morons, but it’s free speech, not criticism-free speech.

A system that protects both truth and lies and rights and wrongs is not an excuse for us to just say “both sides” and accept every moronic thing that is said. Instead, freedom of speech compels us to use our speech responsibly.

I’m allowed to say whatever I want. Therefore, I bear a moral responsibility over what I say — not to protest from my own ignorance and selfishness but instead stand up for the health, safety and wellbeing of my fellow human beings.

If you are against taking a simple and effective measure to help stop a viral pandemic or getting a vaccine with an overwhelming scientific consensus to help protect yourself and others, then there is nothing else to call you but a moron.