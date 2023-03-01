The beaches of Fort Lauderdale and Cancun are preparing for the annual college student migration down south. Next week, a flock of Penn Staters will meet up with the flocks from other schools on their way to begin a week-long drinking binge.

Going to a warm, tropical party spot has always been seen as the go-to spring break trip. Who could blame people for wanting to get out of State College for a week?

Spring break isn’t for everyone, and a lot of the time, it’s because people aren’t always looking for that tropical, drink-till-you-drop party destination.

Luckily, there are a lot of great options for where students can spend their week off.

Altoona, Pennsylvania

Why spend all of the money on a flight when “Toontown U.S.” is less than an hour away? Take a tour of the Peoples Natural Gas Field and wrap up the night with a slice of Altoona-style pizza.

There’s plenty to do in Altoona — I’m sure of it. I’ve never personally been there, but I can only imagine how great it is.

If Horseshoe Curve — the ninth wonder of the world — doesn’t excite you, then nothing will.

Brigham Young University

If anyone knows how to party, it’s the Cougars of BYU. Utah and Mormons, what more could you ask for?

Maybe you’ll get a sight of Zach Wilson returning to campus, but if that’s the case, I’d leave your mom at home.

Take part in Mormon spring break, where you have to drink alcohol all week but aren’t allowed to have any caffeine.

You and your friends can turn The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints into The Church of Naturday Light Saints.

Thomas 100

Sometimes the best spots are right below your nose or right where you have Sociology 119.

You and your friends can take over the room for a week and count to know if there are really 600 seats.

If there are, invite 600 of your closest friends over for a movie night.

You can even pull an Aaron Rodgers and spend seven days without sunlight so you can reconnect with yourself.

Heck, you’re in a classroom — might as well start studying for your next exam. While everyone else is taking shots, you’ll be taking steps to a brighter future.

Ohio

No, I regret it. No one should ever go to Ohio.

New Mexico

Have you ever been to New Mexico? If not, then now’s the time.

We hear so little about New Mexico that we don’t even know if it’s there. All we know is that it’s a newer version of Mexico. So I guess it’s Mexico, but nicer?

I promise you’ll be the only one there for spring break, and it’s a story no one else will have.

Spring break is a time to make great college memories, so don’t waste it on somewhere everyone’s going.

If you must go to one of the common spots for spring break, just remember there’s people at BYU, Altoona and everywhere besides Ohio having a much better time than you.