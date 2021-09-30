Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian is committed to publishing culturally important works such as poetry that the Penn State community demands. The following is one of the finest examples of classical poetry.
O’ sing in me muse,
And through me tell the story,
Of the used latex sleeve,
Left in my dorm hall’s stairway
Thereupon the threshold
The condom does lie,
In front of the exit
It’s stayed for a fortnight
A mystery from whence it came,
The plastic tube that contains DNA
Yet, it still lies whither whereupon
Because no one has thrown it away
Two roads diverge in a yellow woods
These separate paths the traveller must decide
Whether to step over the condom
Or go around the side
It may sit in the stairway now, but once
The prevention of STIs this balloon did provide
No future medical complications
On whomever it did slide
Its fate was not to be floated around the stadium of Beaver
Instead to slowly waste away in Thomspon’s not so celestial shore
Faces pass by not willing to clean up another’s mess
Quoth the custodian, “Nevermore”
Lost forever, any meaning,
to the sands of time
For the condom merely exists
With no reason or rhyme
Thus I am left
Encountering it like this,
Anytime I attempt to leave
It can prevent 98% cases of syphilis
When the condom finally get thrown away
And it no long sits on the stairs, in silent pain
I won’t be sad, and eventually I’ll forget all about it
All those memories, like tears in rain.