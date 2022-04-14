Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian is committed to providing insightful and helpful reviews of places in State College. Visit collegian.psu.edu for more coverage.

I recently turned 21, which is an exciting age for any Penn Stater because that means you can now cough legally cough drink.

As we all know, the consumption of alcohol is an essential part of college, so it was exciting to have the ability to cruise and booze. That excitement was only slightly diminished by the fact that I don’t drink (I mean, I drink water and stuff, but I think you catch my drift.)

Therefore, I’ve decided to briefly review the bars in State College based upon experiences of awkwardly asking the bartender, “What do you guys have that’s non-alcoholic?” and give my recommendations of where you can get sloshed.

Zeno’s Pub

I’ve never been to Zeno’s.

Local Whiskey

I’ve never been to Local Whiskey.

The Phyrst

This leprechaun has never bounded his way over to The Phyrst.

Doggie’s Pub

I’ve never been to Doggie’s; however, it seems messed up to have dogs work at a bar. Fetching a pitcher of beer takes on a whole new meaning.

Sharkies Bar & Thrifty Bottle Shop

I’ve never been to Sharkies, but I have similar concern for the well-being of the sharks working behind the bar.

Bill Pickle’s Tap Room

I’ve never been to Pickle’s, but it’s definitely screwed up that it makes pickles work there.

Primanti Bros.

I honestly didn’t know that Primanti Bros. had a bar until one time I ordered a sandwich from there at 10 p.m. and had to convince the bouncer to let me go pick up my “Colossal Fish & Cheese” sandwich.

Who am I to judge? But if you’re standing in line on Tuesday to get drunk at a Primanti Bros., you may want to reevaluate your life.

Shandygaff

I’ve never been to Shandygaff, but I’m very interested in learning what a Shandygaff is. If anybody has an answer please email editorinchief@psucollegian.com with your responses.

Cafe 210 West

I actually have been to Cafe. If you ever wanted to see your roommate’s stepmom get drunk in public, Cafe is the place to go.

Champs Downtown

Champs is OK. Most of its food is alright, even if the wings are uninspired, but there’s nothing worth standing in line for. It’s kind of like crypto — objectively pretty stupid, and everyone admits it, yet everyone’s bought into it.

The Saloon

I know The Saloon has shut down, but I’m a big fan of its logo of a monkey riding bicycle, so I think it deserves a shoutout.

Jordan’s house

Look, we all know a Jordan — a guy you hung out with freshman year, but now you see them once a semester somewhere random on campus.

And he says, “How’s it going, man?” and you respond with, “It’s going,” and in your five-minute conversation, there’s about two minutes of awkward pauses, and the conversation ends with him inviting you to his house somewhere not near campus but not really far away either. And then you feel obligated to go and convince yourself it might be fun. And then you get there and realize you don’t know or want to know any of the 50 people there except for one dude who recognizes you from the 11 a.m. astronomy class that you once had a group discussion in.

Jordan’s house gets three out of five stars.

Applebee’s

If you’re getting wasted at an Applebee’s, then getting drunk at Primanti Bros. is a step at maintaining a healthier lifestyle.