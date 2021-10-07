The leaves are changing colors. The days are getting shorter. There’s a crisp breeze in the air. It’s sweater weather. Fall is finally here.

One of the top four seasons, autumn brings with it not just vivid reds, oranges and yellows in the trees but also changes for all of us. We’re not just talking about midterms — college isn’t about school — but those classic harvest-time traditions that tie us together.

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s pumpkin spice season, therefore we’ve asked Braden “The Rock” Dyreson, one of our columnists, to break down our favorite pumpkin spice items.

1. Pumpkin Spice Latte

It’s alright. I mean, I’m not really into lattes, but this isn’t too bad. You can definitely taste the pumpkin, which is kind of neat. I just don’t see what the big fuss is all about — it’s just a latte. Overall, about a seven out of 10.

2. Pumpkin Spice Macchiato Latte Kombucha

This really isn’t my thing. I have no idea who Macchiato is, but whatever he did made this drink not for me. It’s way too much pumpkin… I mean WAY too much pumpkin. There are gourd farms with less pumpkin than is in this drink.

This is like a three or four out of 10. Plus isn’t kombucha like stomach bacteria or something?

3. Reverse Osmosis Pumpkin Spice Macchiato Frappe Latte Kombucha with pumpkin milk

This is just bad. There’s no way around it. I don’t see how anyone could like this drink. I had to wash my mouth out with water after drinking this. It tasted like a pumpkin died in a coffee. No offense if you like this, but it’s just bad, and I’m pretty sure there’s no such thing as pumpkin milk.

One out of 10, and that’s being generous.

4. Hard Reverse Osmosis Pumpkin Spice Macchiato Frappe Seltzer Latte Kombucha with pumpkin milk topped with crushed pumpkin seeds

Can we please stop. I know we needed content for this week and listicles usually do well, but there’s got to be another way. I think this thing would legally qualify as a toxic substance. It’s beyond disgusting, this has to be a joke at this point. Nobody could actually drink this.

Negative 10 out of 10.

5. Hard Reverse Osmosis Pumpkin Spice Macchiato Frappe Seltzer Latte Kombucha Beefy Fritos Crunchwrap Supreme™ with pumpkin milk topped with crushed pumpkin seeds only available at Taco Bell

Hugggggggmpffffff augh! (Braden attempts to dry heave the Hard Reverse Osmosis Pumpkin Spice Macchiato Frappe Seltzer Latte Kombucha Beefy Fritos Crunchwrap Supreme with pumpkin milk topped with crushed pumpkin seeds only available at Taco Bell into the trash can) Augggmfsh! This isn't funny anymore. Please, please let me stop. I can’t do this anymore. I’m never going to have pumpkin anything again.

6. Limited Edition BTS, Hard Reverse Osmosis Pumpkin Spice Macchiato Frappe Seltzer Latte Kombucha Beefy Fritos Crunchwrap Supreme™ with pumpkin milk topped with crushed pumpkin seeds only available at Taco Bell, Live Más!

(Unintelligible weeping and stomach groans).

7. Limited Edition BTS, Hard Reverse Osmosis Pumpkin Spice Macchiato Frappe Seltzer Latte Kombucha Beefy Fritos Crunchwrap Supreme™ with pumpkin milk topped with crushed pumpkin seeds and chunks of pumpkin put in all while a trebuchet fires rotten pumpkins at your face only available at Taco Bell, Live Más!

Pain. All I feel is pain. I cannot even begin to express (he is interrupted by a mangled rotting pumpkin slamming into face), ahhh! Express all the bad I am feeling right now. What has mankind wrought upon the earth with pumpkin spice?

8. A pumpkin with a straw in it.

This isn’t even a drink. What am I supposed to do with this?!

9. You’ll drink a pumpkin with straw in it and you’ll like it.

I’m trapped in pumpkin hell.

10. Happy autumn.

Honestly, the pumpkin’s a little thick but it’s not that bad.