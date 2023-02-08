Earlier this semester, State College’s cuisine scene took a major hit. It's now been a few weeks, so I think we are finally ready to talk about it.

Gumby’s Pizza was a downtown staple. It was a run-down oasis perfect after a long night out. It served food that could perfectly suppress the Jack Daniel’s looking its way back to your throat.

The pizza and the “Pokey Stix” were all you really needed. Sadly, this is no longer a possibility.

But, when one door closes, another one opens. One of Eddie Murphy’s most famous characters can’t die. At least not on my watch.

So, here are some suggestions for Gumby’s Pizza’s future.

Gumby’s Ink and Drink

Honoring the past and looking toward the future should be a goal for the next tenant. Thankfully, tattoos are very popular among Penn State students, but you might not know that because everyone’s bundled up.

Here’s another thing you might not know about Penn State students — they like to drink.

Tattoos can be painful, but as we all know, alcohol is always the solution.

Get a “MOM” and a heart tattoo while sipping on a Bloody Mary. How about a Tom Collins and a dragon sleeve across your entire arm?

This can all be a reality, and we just need one bold investor to believe in it.

Gumby’s Ristorante

We’ve seen what Gumby’s can do to arguably the most famous Italian food — pizza. Maybe our mistake was to not allow it to branch out enough and explore its culinary skills.

Spaghetti and “Gumbyballs” would be one of the famous dishes made right in front of you with no gloves. An authentic, Italian experience in central Pennsylvania — the one thing downtown State College is missing — but hopefully not for long.

Gumby’s Comedy Club

To honor the creator of Gumby’s namesake, Eddie Murphy, this club could introduce downtown State College to something other than a regular bar.

The space actually has the perfect tight, run-down look all the best comedy clubs have. To tell jokes on that sacred ground would be sought after by all of the great comedians, which would only boost State College’s economy.

It also could give rise to some new comedians; Brian from Sig Chi could go from run-of-the-mill frat bro to the talk of State College.

It could also be the perfect way to embarrass yourself, which is exactly what college is all about.

Gumby’s Daily Collegian Office

The Daily Collegian’s glory days were when its office was off campus. Now, we have to cohabitate with those Onward State weenies who are going to get totally owned in dodgeball.

BREAKING: It's time to settle the debate once and for all.@DailyCollegian is cordially inviting @OnwardState to play us in dodgeball this spring — a historic matchup that's been years in the making.Do you accept, @gabeangieri? — Megan Swift (@mgswift7) January 30, 2023

The best and totally not self-centered part of it is that the Gumby’s location may or may not be across the street from where I live. Plus, I’ve been looking through the window since it closed, and there’s still soda in the refrigerator. So, whoever buys it is one lucky person.

Gumby’s II: The Last Ride

The one we all really want. Just give us Gumby’s back.

The pizza place has learned its lesson. Why can Canyon Pizza reopen but not Gumby’s? I demand justice.