SATIRE | Remembering Turkeygate: The Daily Collegian article that shook the world

Editor’s Note: I wanted to be a real journalist. Edit important articles for the Collegian. But this is my life.

I wrote an article two years ago arguing that the president shouldn’t pardon a turkey on Thanksgiving.

Turkeygate went viral and caused national dialogue about the role of turkeys in public life. The New York Times said “no comment,” and the Pulitzer Prize committee said, “My email is just pulitzer@gmail.com, I’m not the Pulitzer Prize committee. Please stop sending me stuff.”

The important discussions and passionate arguments we’ve all had over the pardoning of a turkey have brought us closer together as a community, a nation and a world — in spite of our differences.

For this healing we’ve all been through, you can thank me, and I fully accept your appreciation. Reflecting upon my words and their legacy has helped my process of self-illumination.

So many years since that fateful column and so much has changed. I, now an old man, am stopped everywhere I go by children and turkeys alike and asked the same question. The only question. The original question. The most important question, “Do you still believe that no turkey should be pardoned?”

Old age has softened this artist’s heart, thus I lean back on my cane wistfully and reply to both the turkeys and children, “F--- no.”

My words are more relevant now than ever. Turkeys have gained too much ground over the past two years. Herbert Marcuse famously argued that we lived in “the totalitarian age,” but I would posit that we now live in a “turkeytarian age,” and humanity is its stuffing.

Refer to the venerable Wikipedia’s article on the turkey: “Turkey (Turkish: Türkiye [ˈtyɾcije]), officially the Republic of Turkey, [a] is a transcontinental country located mainly on the peninsula of Anatolia in Western Asia, with a smaller portion on East Thrace in Southeast Europe.”

Those sons of flightless birds have taken over a country. What’s next, the world? And our country dares to pardon these animals.

No more! No longer shall we pardon the butterballs! The only dinner invitation they’ll get is on the menu.

It’s not just the years, it’s the turkeys. This fight has left me bruised and battered. I close my eyes to sleep at night, and all I hear is “gobble gobble.”

But it’s all been worth it. That’s what good journalism is about.

I have secured my legacy in Turkeygate.